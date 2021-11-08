There's a Reason Behind Kate McKinnon's Absence From ‘Saturday Night Live’

Kate McKinnon is still listed as a cast member for Season 47 of SNL and currently appears in the show's opening credits. Her absence is most likely linked to another project she's currently working on.

In September 2021, Deadline shed a light on the fact that SNL executive producer Lorne Michaels has become more lenient with cast members agreeing to other projects while filming the sketch show. This has made it possible for some members to stay on beyond the end of their contracts.