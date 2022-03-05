The Claws Are Coming Out — Here's Why Critics Can't Stand Peacock Miniseries 'Joe vs. Carole'

At the time of this writing, Joe vs. Carole has earned a gnarly Rotten Tomatoes score of 35 percent. It seems like critics would rather take a cat nap than watch the miniseries.

"It's never ideal to arrive way too late to the party, and Joe vs. Carole feels guilty of that, adapting the story of Netflix's Tiger King, aka Joe Exotic, into a limited series that dutifully replicates those events without much bite," Brian Lowry wrote for CNN.