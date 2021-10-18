‘SNL’ Newcomer Aristotle Athari Got Married Just Days Before Joining the Season 47 Cast

Season 47 of Saturday Night Live is full of fresh faces. Ben Marshall, Martin Herlihy, and John Higgins of Please Don’t Destroy have been welcomed into the writers room and have even gotten the opportunity to star in sketches. Not to mention, new cast members James Austin Johnson (aka the new President Biden ), Sarah Sherman, and Aristotle Athari have all arrived at Studio 8H and are already rocking their new roles.

On the Oct. 16 episode, Aristotle got his biggest part yet. In a sketch titled "Angelo," he starred as a rather mumbly improv singer of the same name. After the video was posted on YouTube, it became clear that both Angelo and Aristotle had some fans.

That being said, what's the deal with Aristotle? Is he single, and does he have a comedy background? Keep reading to learn more about Aristotle Athari.