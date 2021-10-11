Meet Please Don't Destroy, The Comedy Trio That Starred in 'SNL's "Hard Seltzer" Sketch

Season 47 of Saturday Night Live is off to a great start! However, you may have noticed that there have been a few changes to the cast. Since Season 46 wrapped, beloved cast members Beck Bennett and Lauren Holt have exited the series. Meanwhile, newcomers Aristotle Athari, James Austin Johnson (aka the new President Biden !), and Sarah Sherman have all arrived at Studio 8H.

The late-night sketch show also welcomed some new writers to its writer's room. If you caught the " Hard Seltzer " skit that aired during the Oct. 9 episode, you may have been wondering who those unfamiliar faces were. The three men in the sketch were new writers Ben Marshall, Martin Herlihy, and John Higgins. Together, they make up the N.Y.-based sketch comedy group Please Don't Destroy .

If you loved their sketch, keep reading. Here's everything we know about Ben, Martin, and John, and their new gig on Saturday Night Live.

'SNL's new writers Ben Marshall, Martin Herlihy, and John Higgins stared in the "Hard Seltzer" sketch.

The sketch opens on Martin and John as they’re working in the SNL office. In need of a late-night pick-me-up, Martin opts for a hard seltzer. John asks him what kind he chose. "Just a J.C. Penney," he answers nonchalantly. John, thinking that he may have misunderstood, picks up a can from the pack and notices it is Men's Jackets-flavored.

Ben then enters the room and notices his friend’s J.C. Penney can. "Oh you drinking JCP's?,” he asks, as he shows off his own box of Jiffy Lube Seltzers. John is still unable to wrap his head around these outlandish seltzer varieties. Ben and Martin explain to him that a lot of brands are releasing their own variety of hard seltzer. They start calling out names like Exxon, Verizon, and even Dr. Ricardi, who is Martin’s dentist.

