Who Is Kate McKinnon's Sister? Here's Everything We Know About Comedian Emily Lynne Berthold

The cast members of Saturday Night Live are all supremely talented, and naturally, that includes comedian Kate McKinnon . Since joining the sketch series in 2012, she's treated audiences to some hilarious impressions of famous figures like Hillary Clinton, Justin Bieber, and Martha Stewart.

As it turns out, comedy runs in the family. Kate's younger sister is also in the business. If you haven't heard of her, it's time to get her on your radar. Here's everything we know about Kate's sister, Emily Lynne Berthold.

Kate McKinnon's sister, Emily Lynne Berthold, is an actress, writer, and comedian.

Kate's sister is Emily Lynne Berthold. (Kate's last name is also Berthold, but she adopted "McKinnon" as her career took off). The girls were born and raised in Sea Cliff, N.Y. According to IMDb, Emily is an actress and writer, known for her work on Our Cartoon President (2018), The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show (2020), and Friends from College (2017).

Article continues below advertisement

She also does stand-up comedy and has a style very similar to Kate's. "I honestly thought it was Kate when she started talking," one user wrote in the comments of a YouTube video of Emily's act.

Article continues below advertisement

While Emily has never been on SNL, she and Kate have always been a comedy dream team. In 2015, they released Notary Publix, a six-episode web series for Comedy Central, in which they starred as two actresses in a show-within-a-show about sister notaries. In 2021, they teamed up again to play sisters in a lighthearted commercial for Verizon.

Article continues below advertisement

The sister's mutual love of comedy developed at a young age. In a joint interview with Refinery 29, they revealed that they used to make up characters and put on mock skits in their family home. "There were a lot of videos made," Emily said. Kate added that “there was a lot of sketch comedy in the house" and that their parents were SNL fans. "Our mom and dad are both very funny. And, they always encouraged us to look at things in a funny way," she said.

Article continues below advertisement