Sunny Balwani Was Elizabeth Holmes' Partner in Life and in Business — Who Is He?

Hulu's original new series The Dropout, based on the ABC podcast of the same name, takes us through the journey of Elizabeth Holmes, who became the youngest female self-made billionaire in history. Holmes made her money via technology she introduced through her company Theranos, which promised to replace traditional venous blood draws with less invasive and less painful finger pricks.

Sadly, it was all a lie, but while Holmes has been the primary focus of this story, there's another player involved — her ex-boyfriend and business partner, Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani.