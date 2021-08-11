'Don't Breathe 2' Is a Lot Different Than the Original Film — Here's Why

In 2016, the suspenseful film Don't Breathe was released. The movie followed a group of teens who break into the house of a blind military man named Norman Nordstrom, but he puts up a fight. Even though he can't see, he has no problem picking up his guns and using a creepily sensitive sense of hearing to find those intruders and take them out.

If you haven't seen the movie, we're here to let you know it will leave you on the edge of your seat, and now that a sequel is set to come out in 2021, the story has the possibility to be that much more intense. But fans are wondering if the original movie is based on a true story. Here's what we know.

"I think it’s a trend of horror lately that it’s supernatural so we said let’s tip away from that," Fede said in the interview, adding that he and his team created rules for themselves to work with on Don't Breathe. "It has to be in the real world, there’s enough horror in the real world." He also said that they agreed to make Norman blind because creators tend to naturally give antagonists powers, but he wanted to start him off with a disadvantage.

Sorry to those who thought so, but Don't Breathe is not based on anything real. It was created by director Fede Alvarez. According to an interview he did with Coming Soon , he said that the film he worked on before it, Evil Dead, was a remake that didn't do so well. He took the lessons he learned from that experience and applied them to the 2016 film.

When is the 'Don't Breathe 2' release date?

Now, fans of the original Don't Breathe can look forward to Don't Breathe 2, which is set to come out on August 13, 2021. This film will be all about Norman doing whatever he can to save an orphaned child from kidnappers. It doesn't look as if any of the teens who originally broke into his home will be a part of this story, but actor Stephen Lang will reprise his role as the blind man.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the movie's IMDb, the sequel takes place a few years after the original movie. Instead of living alone, Norman now has taken in a young girl named Phoenix. They live quietly together after she survived a house fire. That is, up until kidnappers try to take her away. What they want with her is unclear. Although they initially succeed, Norman goes after them to try to save her.