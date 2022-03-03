The Fraudulent Behavior of Elizabeth Holmes Knows No End — Did It Extend to Faking Test Results?

Elizabeth took two machines with her to Switzerland, but one malfunctioned when they got there. Despite staying up all night to fix it, she and the Theranos team just couldn't get it to work. To cover up this mistake, Tim's team sent over the old successful results from California. When Henry asked Elizabeth about this later in a private meeting, he was immediately fired. That is how things usually went at Theranos. If you couldn't fake it, you didn't make it.