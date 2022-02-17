Pure Food and Wine Founder Sarma Melngailis Was Arrested in 2016 — What Did She Do?

Most accounts appear to agree that the relationship was plagued by more than what appears to be financial abuse. Take, for instance, the myths surrounding Strangis's promises. Apparently, Strangis vowed to make Sarma and her dog Leon immortal.

"Sarma lost her mind,” Porochista Khakpour, Melngailis's close friend, told Vanity Fair. "She really believed that her dog would live forever."