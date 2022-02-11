Anna Delvey Was Looking for a Boyfriend in February 2021 — Did She Find One?

Russian-born, German-raised Anna Delvey (aka Anna Sorokin) scammed an estimated $275,000 from hotels, banks, and privileged acquaintances after moving to New York in 2013. A self-described "trust fund baby," she is sometimes referred to as the "Soho Grifter" because of her antics.

She was convicted of four counts of theft of services, three counts of grand larceny, and one count of attempted grand larceny in May 2019. Delvey was released from prison in February 2021. Now that she's back in society, does she have a boyfriend?