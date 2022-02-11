Anna Delvey Was Looking for a Boyfriend in February 2021 — Did She Find One?By Leila Kozma
Russian-born, German-raised Anna Delvey (aka Anna Sorokin) scammed an estimated $275,000 from hotels, banks, and privileged acquaintances after moving to New York in 2013. A self-described "trust fund baby," she is sometimes referred to as the "Soho Grifter" because of her antics.
She was convicted of four counts of theft of services, three counts of grand larceny, and one count of attempted grand larceny in May 2019. Delvey was released from prison in February 2021. Now that she's back in society, does she have a boyfriend?
Does Anna Delvey, the subject of Netflix's 'Inventing Anna,' have a boyfriend?
Delvey was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison. She was held in the Rikers Island jail for two years before receiving a conviction, and she was later moved to the Albion Correctional Facility in upstate New York.
After her release in February 2021, she semi-jokingly posted a tweet stating that she was "Looking for a boyfriend." Since then, she has been using Instagram to share updates on her business ventures and other activities. Did she manage? Does Delvey have a boyfriend?
Delvey has been busy spinning the yarn and turning her newly-found fame into an opportunity to make money the legal way, teasing plans to create a series of vlogs under the title "Anna Delvey TV." As she told Insider in February 2021, she was aiming to publish a memoir, as well.
There are some details available about Delvey's latest creative ventures, but information about her love life is somewhat more complicated to source. Though she seemed to have been searching for love, it's uncertain whether she is actually dating anybody at the moment.
Previously, Delvey became the subject of rumors stating that she might have dated a girl while in prison. As another fabulation has it, she might have gotten married while in jail. Neither of these could be corroborated at this time.
Chase Sikorski's character in 'Inventing Anna' could (potentially) be based on Hunter Lee Soik.
In Inventing Anna, Saamer Usmani portrays Chase Sikorski, a character reportedly based on one of Delvey's ex-boyfriends. An ambitious app creator and rumored tech-bro, the mystery man was likely dating Delvey in the 2010s.
"A futurist on the TED-Talks circuit who’d been profiled in the New Yorker," is the description Jessica Pressler provided in an article for the New York Magazine.
Drawing on tweets by Laura Leishman (@lauraleishman) and others, New York Post identified several men who could fit the bill. David Shing and Hunter Lee Soik used to be on the TED-Talks circuit and have the New Yorker profiles.
A real-life futurist, Hunter conducted in-depth research on dreams to create an app designed to process and store the personal data they contain. "What would happen if we created a space where dreams were organized?" he asked in his New Yorker profile. As Inventing Anna fans will tell you, that's uncannily similar to what Chase's character talks about in the series. Plus, Delvey once posted about Hunter on Instagram. Unfortunately, Delvey is yet to confirm whether Hunter is the ex in question.
