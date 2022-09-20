What Is the 'Dancing With the Stars' Voting Process? Every Vote Counts

The only thing more important to Dancing With the Stars fans than learning who is in the cast is voting for their favorite cast member each week. But for those who are new to the process, how does voting work on Dancing With the Stars and how important is it really?

It's all part of the show and it helps viewers have a say in which celebrities progress further in any given season. And even though Season 31 is on Disney Plus and the show no longer airs on ABC, voting is still important.