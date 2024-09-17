Home > Television > Reality TV > Dancing With the Stars Gabby Windey Thinks 'DWTS' Could Help Jenn Tran Heal From 'The Bachelorette' (EXCLUSIVE) "A public breakup on TV is devastating, so I think this is just what she needs," Gabby told 'Distractify' about Jenn Tran's 'DWTS' participation. By Allison DeGrushe Published Sept. 17 2024, 4:53 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Guess what, folks? The beloved Bachelor franchise is taking over the ballroom! Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars will see Season 29 leading man Joey Graziadei and Season 21 leading lady Jenn Tran facing off, marking the first time two Bachelor stars will compete in the same season.

Ahead of the season premiere, Distractify chatted with former Bachelorette and Dancing with the Stars runner-up Gabby Windey — who partnered with Flamin' Hot — about how Jenn's stint on the show might help her heal from her recent breakup with Devin Strader.

Gabby Windey believes 'DWTS' is exactly what Jenn Tran needs right now to heal from her breakup.

After the shocking Season 21 finale of The Bachelorette, Jenn Tran quickly followed in the footsteps of many before her by joining the cast of DWTS. Discussing Jenn's upcoming stint, Gabby told Distractify that she feels this is just what the physician assistant student needs right now to heal.

"Dancing with the Stars is always a positive experience. I feel like there's really nothing negative to gain," Gabby said. "You're so physical all the time, so your mind is kind of somewhere else, and you're just dripped in sequins and sparkles and high heels, which is where I love to be!"

Gabby added, "I think even just by virtue of competing and being there to lift your spirits ... [shows] you there are other things out there and ... gives her something else to live for, basically. A public breakup on TV is devastating, especially with what she went through, so I think this is just what she needs."