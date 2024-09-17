Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelorette Gabby Windey Talks LGBTQ Representation in the 'Bachelor' Franchise: "We're Well on Our Way" (EXCLUSIVE) "It would be really refreshing, but it will take time," Gabby Windey told 'Distractify' about introducing an LGBTQ+ love story in the 'Bachelor' franchise. By Allison DeGrushe Published Sept. 17 2024, 4:18 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Although her dramatic stints on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette didn't land her a fairy-tale ending, Gabby Windey seems happier than ever! In August 2023, just over a year after her time as the leading lady, she came out and revealed that she was dating a woman.

Since then, Gabby and her lovely girlfriend, comedian and TV writer Robby Hoffman, have celebrated their first anniversary and even moved in together! Now, embracing her love with plenty of confidence, Gabby — who teamed up with Flamin' Hot — recently sat down with Distractify and she shared how the Bachelor franchise could do a better job representing LGBTQ+ love.

Source: Kelly Wundsam for Flamin' Hot

Gabby Windey discussed how the 'Bachelor' franchise can improve LGBTQ representation.

Despite being on the air for over 20 years, the Bachelor franchise has seldom featured queer love stories. In 2019, Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty made history as the franchise's first — and so far only — same-sex couple to get engaged.

While several Bachelor stars identify as LGBTQ+, fans are calling for a season with an openly LGBTQ+ lead. Although it's uncertain if this will happen, Gabby Windey shared with Distractify that she believes the franchise is progressing and hopes for "more growth in the future."

"It's based on such traditional values, so it is hard for them to incorporate it without just going full, you know, gay Bachelor, gay Bachelorette, gay lead," she explained. "Maybe we could see something on Bachelor in Paradise, some kind of storyline, I think it would be really refreshing, but it will take time."

Gabby added, "It's good to see shows like Perfect Match [offer representation]. I literally just got a clip of like, The Bachelorette in Australia, these two girls in gorgeous gowns just kissing, and I was like, 'Oh my god, this is amazing!'" "I think we're well on our way," she concluded. "But I will say, you know, they've been really welcoming with Robby and I — they love Robby! We've been to a couple of AFRs, so it's been really great to see the response. I can only hope for more growth in the future.”

Gabby Windey has partnered with Flamin' Hot to help fans find a "new flame."

As college students dive into their fall semester and cuffing season kicks off, Flamin' Hot has teamed up with Gabby Windey to keep your snacking options as hot as ever. They're encouraging fans to "cheat on Flamin' Hot Cheetos" with every Flamin' Hot snack they spot around campus.

From now until November 30, fans can follow Gabby Windey on Instagram or even visit FlaminHotUniversity.com for a chance to win a "Flamin' Hot Burner Phone." This unique flip phone features a one-of-a-kind Flamin' Hot design, includes a year of free cell service, and has Chester Cheetah on speed dial!

Source: Kelly Wundsam for Flamin' Hot

When you call Chester from the "Burner Phone," he’ll deliver a spicy selection of Flamin' Hot snacks straight to your door. Plus, Chester promises that Cheetos Flamin' Hot will always be there if you and your new snacks ever get nostalgic! Gabby told Distractify that this collaboration felt like a "natural partnership" because, like Flamin Hot products, she's known for her "spicy" and "hot personality."