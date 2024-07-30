Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelorette Jenn Tran's Religion Is the Basis for Her One-on-One With Devin on 'The Bachelorette' It's important to Jenn that her guys understand her religion and culture. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jul. 29 2024, 10:00 p.m. ET Source: Disney/John Fleenor

No one on The Bachelorette should have to share the exact same ideas or beliefs with the leading lady to be the right guy for her. However, it does help to have an open mind about certain things, including religion. That's the case for Jenn Tran as she shares her religion with Devin Strader in their first one-on-one of the season.

But what is Jenn's religion on The Bachelorette and does it have any bearing on how she makes her decision with her final rose at the end? It's not unusual for a leading man or woman's culture and beliefs to play a big role in what they decide to do at the end of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette. So, what has Jenn said about it?

What religion is Jenn Tran on 'The Bachelorette'?

Jenn explains during her one-on-one date with Devin that "traveling to new places and learning about the people that came before us" is important to her to share with her future husband. This includes different religions, since, she says, she also wants Devin to know how important her own religion is to her. She is a practicing Buddhist.

"These are things that are a part of me that I wanna be able to share in a relationship," she explains on the show. "So I hope that Devin is gonna be open to learning about my spirituality and where I come from." Her culture from her Vietnamese background and religion play a big part in how she lives her life. And it's important that whoever Jenn marries understands and supports that right away.

"Both of my parents immigrated here from Vietnam in the 1980s and they had me after that," Jenn said on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast in March 2024. "As for traditions and culture, we do come from a Buddhist family, so we have a different New Year than January 1, we have it in February and we do a big prayer setting for it. There are also so many different foods that we have and other cultural elements that I am so excited to talk more about."

Jenn Tran is the first Asian American woman to be named 'The Bachelorette' lead.

Before Season 21 of The Bachelorette premiered, the weight of Jenn being the first ever Asian American lead was not lost on her. She was ready to share her story with viewers, and continue her journey to find love, but she also looked forward to more representation on television that she didn't see growing up.