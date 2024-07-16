Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelorette Aaron Gives Devin a Book on Emotional Intelligence on 'The Bachelorette' (SPOILERS) Aaron Erb and Devin Strader are at odds in Season 21 of 'The Bachelorette,' with Aaron labeling Devin as a "bully" who lacks emotional intelligence. By Allison DeGrushe Jul. 15 2024, Published 10:00 p.m. ET Source: Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 21, Episode 2 of The Bachelorette. We're not even halfway through Jenn Tran's season of The Bachelorette, but the drama is already heating up! By Episode 2, it's clear that many of the remaining guys are fed up with Devin Strader, the Pete Davidson lookalike who has caught Jenn's eye.

The second episode starts with a group date in Australia, where Devin steals Jenn away for some 1-on-1 time. This doesn't sit well with the others on the date, especially Aaron Erb. As the episode progresses, it becomes evident that Aaron and a few other guys, including Thomas Nguyen, are itching for Devin to leave. Read on for all the juicy drama!

Source: Disney/John Fleenor

Aaron and Devin waste no time stirring up drama in Season 21 of 'The Bachelorette.'

After whisking Jenn away during the group date, Devin finds himself on the bad side of nearly all the guys. The date concludes at Melbourne's International Comedy Festival, where they must perform in front of an audience. Unsurprisingly, the guys target Devin.

Aaron, who is clearly not a fan of Devin, delivers plenty of jabs about him. Aaron doesn't hide his disdain for the Houston native and eventually takes Devin aside for a chat. He essentially speaks for Jenn, telling Devin — who he keeps calling "Dylan" — that she wants to be with a man, not a "boy" like Devin. Aaron also implies that Devin might not be the right fit for Jenn. OK, how does he know that? Does he know Jenn better than herself?!

Source: Disney/John Fleenor

At the group date afterparty, tensions escalate as Aaron and Devin compete for Jenn's attention, constantly interrupting each other's conversations. Fortunately for the others, neither receives the group date rose!

While the other half of the guys are away on the second group date, Aaron says he and Devin have unfinished business. Aaron confronts Devin about his lack of self-awareness, telling him that his arrogant behavior affects the other guys in the house.

Aaron's use of "Dylan" visibly aggravates Devin, who is increasingly baffled by Aaron's assertions about Jenn's preferences and their own compatibility, especially considering their limited time together.

Aaron gives Devin a book about emotional intelligence.

Adding to the tension, Aaron labels Devin as a bully and gives him a self-help book titled Principles for Self-Growth. OK, does this sound familiar to anyone else?!

This immature gesture echoes a memorable moment from Season 16 of The Bachelorette, when Bennett Jordan gave a similar book to Aaron's twin brother, Noah. Very interesting, do you think? Why would Aaron choose to repeat this gesture, especially knowing that his brother Noah had been in a similar situation as Devin?

Thomas Nguyen says Devin is a bully who lacks morals.

At the cocktail party, Devin pulls Jenn for a chat first — and the remaining guys are furious. Many feel Devin shows them no respect, accusing him of going back on his word.

Thomas N. asserts he won't tolerate disrespect and interrupts Devin's time with Jenn to confront him. But shouldn't the Bachelorette have all the attention? Isn't the point of the show the whole point of the show to get to know the leading lady, not the other guys?!

Source: Disney/Ricky Middlesworth Thomas Nguyen from Season 21 of 'The Bachelorette.'

Jenn overhears Thomas and Devin's heated argument, during which Thomas essentially calls Devin an a-hole. He claims Devin promised them time with Jenn first, which Devin strongly denies.

Thomas complains that he and others didn't get time with Jenn during the second group date, with only one person getting extra time with her at the end of the night. Alright, we understand where he's coming from, but how is that Devin's fault? Devin retorts that Thomas is embarrassing himself, pointing out that Thomas immediately interrupted him and Jenn to argue instead of talking to Jenn and building their connection further.

They soon go their separate ways, and Devin rejoins the other guys, hinting at underlying tensions. Devin says that no matter what he does, he's always going to be criticized for his actions. Sam McKinney calls Devin two-faced, adding that he doesn't carry himself the way some of the other guys do. Jeremy Simon, while also critical of Devin, respects that he stays true to himself. He also points out that Thomas' impulsive interruption lacked consideration for Jenn's feelings — and we couldn't agree more.

Source: Disney/Ricky Middlesworth Sam McKinney from Season 21 of 'The Bachelorette.'

After Jenn addresses Thomas' behavior, he steps outside to calm down. He confides in Sam Nejad, revealing his struggle to contain his anger toward Devin. He even goes as far as to say he wants to punch Devin in the face. Devin soon joins Thomas outside, expressing his desire to talk rather than fight. Thomas responds with a warning that Devin would "get his a-- beat" if he actually sought a physical confrontation. OK, then!

Their conversation is brief before Thomas returns inside, accusing Devin of being a bully and lacking morals. Sam M. continues to criticize Devin, while John Mitchell acknowledges Devin's perspective but criticizes his behavior.