'Bachelorette' Fans Either Love Devin or Want Jenn to Give Him the Boot ASAP (SPOILERS)

Spoiler warning: This article contains potential spoilers for Season 26 of The Bachelorette. From night one on The Bachelorette Season 21, fans had strong opinions about Devin Strader. And now that the dust has settled and Devin continues to woo Jenn Tran, viewers want to know how far Devin gets on The Bachelorette. Although the season is still airing, there are some alleged spoilers floating around to give us a better idea of what happened between Jenn and Devin.

Say what you will about Devin's ice cream tactics with Jenn, because he seems to know the way to her heart. Of course that means he also knows the way to strike a nerve with one or more of the other guys at a time. That's not unusual for Bachelorette contestants, but Devin definitely isn't here to make friends. And if you ask some Bachelorette fans, Devin is here for all the wrong reasons.

Source: Disney/John Fleenor

How far does Devin get on 'The Bachelorette'?

According to Bachelor Nation expert Reality Steve, Devin gets far on The Bachelorette. So far, in fact, that he wins Jenn's final rose. Could that information change? Yes. Does Reality Steve always get it right with The Bachelorette and The Bachelor's final pick? Definitely not. But as it stands, Devin is here to stay, so get used to him and his antics.

In the promo for The Bachelorette season that aired during premiere night, it looks like Jenn leaves the season alone. However, apparently that's all smoke and mirrors from the editors, because spoilers tell us that Jenn and Devin end the season engaged. Maybe it was the ice cream?

Devin is the perfect example of trying to “win” the Bachelorette rather than seeing if there’s an actual connection#TheBachelorette — Bachelor Jedi (@BachelorJedi) July 16, 2024

Some fans think Devin is just trying to win 'The Bachelorette' and not Jenn.

Devin seems to have his heart in the right place when it comes to Jenn. But, because of the way he acts with some of the guys, some fans feel differently. According to some, Devin is here to win The Bachelorette the show and not The Bachelorette lead's heart. He does seem to love to be the center of attention, whether it's positive attention or not.

One user shared on Twitter, "Just my hot take on #TheBachelorette… Devin's way of getting time w/Jenn is such a turn-off to watch. It gives off this arrogance that's not even remotely attractive or cute." And when someone tweeted about Devin just wanting to come out as the winner of the show, another user responded, "Exactly! Or someone just wanting screen time. There's one every season."

unpopular opinion but I don't think devin has done anything wrong and the more the men are against him, the more I like him#TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/E7SytRR5bL — bach memes (@thebachelwhore) July 16, 2024