Love at First Chat? Gabby Windey and Robby Hoffman's Relationship Timeline, Explained In an April 2024 interview with the Bachelor Nation website, Gabby and Robby talked about their relationship. By Sheridan Singleton Published Aug. 30 2024, 10:39 a.m. ET

Fans who dwell in Bachelor Nation first met Gabby Windey on The Bachelor, vying for the heart of Clayton Echard. Interestingly enough, she already had a connection to Bachelor Nation, as she dated former Bachelorette Season 13 contestant Dean Unglert while they were both in college. Gabby made it all the way to the finals before the final rose was given to Susie Evans. Gabby, alongside Rachel Recchia, was chosen to be The Bachelorette for Season 19. In the end, she got engaged to Erich Schwer.

The relationship between Gabby and Erich did not last long. It seems there is a The Dancing with the Stars curse that purports any cast member of either franchise who decides to do DWTS right after leaving the show engaged breaks up, and Gabby took her rose back from Erich. Now, however, Gabby has found love once again, and this time seems like it may go the distance. Gabby and Robby Hoffman fell in love fast after their first meeting. Here is a breakdown of Gabby and Robby's relationship.

'Bachelor' and 'Bachelorette' alum Gabby Windey had an instant connection with Robby Hoffman when they first met.

Robby and Gabby met by chance in spring 2023 at the bar and connected almost instantly. Robby said that the friend Gabby showed up with actually gave her the eye first. "This [lesbian], like me, started to look at me, and I thought [she would] maybe hit on me, like another 'butch-y type [person].' I’m not gay like that, but she was there with Gabby,” Robby said. “So, I go, ‘Never mind you. Who’s this?’ And she said it’s The Bachelor something, and I go, ‘The Bachelor’s gay?’”

Robby wanted to lock things down with Gabby immediately after they first met, and fell in love after 13 days.

Robby did not leave the bar without Gabby's number, and they made a date almost immediately. As things began to progress between the two of them, love blossomed. Robby said, “I fell deeply in love... I knew 13 days in.” The couple went public in August 2023, and it was beyond obvious just how much these two love each other. It's difficult to find a photo of them together where they aren't touching. On Gabby's podcast, they discussed their relationship, and Gabby said Robby makes her feel seen.

Gabby and Robby are taking a major step in their relationship after a year of dating by moving in together.