'The Bachelorette' Winner Devin Strader Accused of Being a "Vicious Bully" in High School

Content warning: This article mentions bullying, self-harm, and suicide. Since becoming one of the most disliked contestants in Bachelor Nation history, Devin Strader continues to endure criticism for his past actions. In fact, after the Season 21 finale of The Bachelorette, many of his former classmates came forward and accused him of bullying them in high school.

This might come as a surprise given that Devin told his ex-fiancée Jenn Tran he was bullied in high school. Of course, both claims could be true, but for now, let's focus on the current allegations against him.

Source: ABC

'The Bachelorette' winner Devin Strader has been accused of bullying classmates in high school.

On Sept. 5, 2024, just two days after the Season 21 finale of The Bachelorette aired, TikTok creator Naomi (@lotusliberty) revealed she was a former high school classmate of Devin Strader. In a three-minute video, Naomi accused Devin of bullying her during their time at George Ranch High School.

Naomi shared that she attended the school from 2011 to 2014 and had a health class with Devin, who was a grade above her. She disclosed that they "hated" each other, adding that the freight company owner frequently mocked her physical appearance, calling her "ugly" and shouting "ew" whenever she passed by.

Naomi also explained that, at the time, she was struggling with abuse at home and self-harm. And when Devin discovered her situation, she said, he told her to kill herself. She refrained from reporting him because she feared that teachers would inform her abusive parents about her self-harming.

Additionally, Naomi claimed Devin would throw school supplies at her and knock her materials off her desk when she stepped out of the classroom. She described him as a "vicious bully," noting that her friend also suffered at his hands.

"I remember ... bringing him up to my best friend, and she told me that she misspelled something in her notebook. He took the liberty upon himself to write, 'Just drop out of high school,'" she recalled. "By the way, she's dyslexic. But even if she's not dyslexic, there's no reason to treat people like that."

Naomi concluded her video by expressing her disdain for Devin, stating, "Devin Strader is a f--king a-hole. He's been an a-hole since high school, and he's just not good to women. The only girls he would be nice to would be the really pretty, rich, white girls."

On Monday, Sept. 9, another former high school classmate took to TikTok to accuse Devin Strader of bullying her at school. TikTok user @allahwantispeace claimed that Devin had a longstanding reputation as a "rude bully" who frequently targeted women.

She shockingly revealed that Devin bullied her specifically for her half-missing finger and also bullied a little person with a severe heart condition. Additionally, she accused him of deliberately shoving people in the hallways and using slurs.