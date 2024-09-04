Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelorette Why Did Devin Strader Break up With 'Bachelorette' Jenn Tran? His Weak Explanation "I found myself not being able to live up to the things that you need and you deserve." By Melissa Willets Published Sept. 4 2024, 12:49 p.m. ET Source: ABC

Like Jenn Tran, Season 21's Bachelorette, we had such high hopes that she would find everlasting love. Except on the finale, it was revealed that Devin Strader broke up with Jenn following their romantic engagement.

Why did Devin break up with Jenn if he agreed to marry her? Here's what we know about the contestant's decision to end their relationship after seeming so happy about their future together.

So, why did Devin break up with Jenn?

Fans will recall when Devin was picking out an engagement ring for Jenn, he remarked, "I've never been more excited." Jenn was equally optimistic about their future, telling host Jesse Palmer, "I'm not going to let Devin propose to me. I'm going to propose to Devin. I want him to know I'm going to fight for him every day and choose him every day."

The proposal was the "happiest day" of her life, according to Jenn, but the couple's relationship fell apart after their engagement, which viewers got a chance to see after Jenn shared that Devin's feelings for her changed following filming.

"He basically said he didn't love me anymore ... he said something had been off. Since the second he proposed, he regretted getting engaged," she shared on After the Final Rose. Jenn shared that she offered to slow things down, and just date in the real world, but Devin "didn't want to fight for the relationship," according to the heartbroken star.

Unfortunately, when Devin joined Jenn on stage at the special, his explanations didn't offer any more closure for her or the audience. "I'm not here to tell you you can't feel the way you feel. Obviously, I failed you. There's nothing I can say other than that. Everything I felt for you was real," he weakly said.

Devin also explained, "When we left the show I had a lot of doubts and regretfully and sadly I suppressed those feelings. One thing you can say here is that I have been honest with you." He also claimed, "I found myself not being able to live up to the things that you need and you deserve."

Hey @ABC #Bachelorette do not allow Devin to use the “ Bachelor” trademarks, do not allow him on any shows. He USED Jenn to gain fame. He’s a psycho . He’s cruel . — Bubblah (@3Whatevah) September 4, 2024

Fans are furious with Devin for breaking up with Jenn.

Viewers weren't buying anything that Devin was selling, with many flocking to X to vent their frustrations with the reality star. "Devin lowkey putting the fault of the breakup on Jenn and her simply having standards … the same standards she communicated having from Day 1????? I know what you are Devin. You could never fool me CON MAN," seethed one person squarely in Jenn's corner.