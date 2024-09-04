Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelorette Did 'Bachelorette' Season 21 Kick off a Romance Between Devin and Maria? They were briefly linked on Instagram. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Published Sept. 4 2024, 12:13 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

Spoiler alert: This article contains plot details for Season 21 of The Bachelorette. Another year, another round of romantic reality TV melodrama on The Bachelorette. The 21st season of the long-running competition featured the Bachelor spin-off's first Asian-American Bachelorette, Jenn Tran, as 25 male contestants competed for her love. While fans were graced with a mutual proposal at the end of the season, the After the Final Rose painted a different ending to their love story.

Article continues below advertisement

During the live special, it was revealed that Season 21 winner Devin Strader had broken up with Jenn just a few short months after the series wrapped filming. Despite having proposed to each other in the finale, which was filmed in May, they were already separated around the mid-point of the season's broadcast. Fans were quick to notice that Devin might have had his eyes on someone else in Bachelor Nation. Is he currently dating Maria Georgas of The Bachelor? Here's what we know so far.

Source: ABC

Article continues below advertisement

Are Devin and Maria dating after 'The Bachelorette'?

In case you need a quick refresher, Devin is described as the "full package" with his status as a freight company owner, dog-lover, and one with an obsession with shrimp tacos despite his shrimp allergy (author's note: relatable). He managed to beat out Army Ranger veteran Marcus as the winner of Season 21, which was capped off by a proposal between both Jennifer and Devin. Unfortunately, it seems as if it wasn't meant to be. They broke up over the summer immediately following their filming.

According to Jenn in the live special, he broke up with her over the phone, which is a serious red flag. But to add salt to the wound, Jenn also accused Devin of following Maria Georgas the day after their breakup. Bachelor Nation may remember Maria as one of Jenn's cast mates on Season 28 of The Bachelor, which aired earlier in 2024. Reportedly, she was one of many girls who Devin followed after they split.

Article continues below advertisement

As of this writing, Devin and Maria don't seem to be in a relationship with each other. In fact, he seems to no longer be listed as one of Maria's followers as of this writing. Through no small coincidence, this unfollow comes after several Bachelor fans called for Maria to block Devin for the way she treated Jenn. Whether or not she heeded their warnings can't exactly be verified, but the timing is nothing short of impeccable.

Source: ABC

Article continues below advertisement

Speaking of which, different kinds of sparks flew between them in the After the Rose special. Jenn straight-up called out Devin for his behavior and wildly impersonal break-up method.