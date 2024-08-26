Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelorette Jenn Tran's 'Men Tell All' on 'The Bachelorette' Was Filmed Shortly Before the Season 21 Finale The 'Men Tell All' special airs before 'The Bachelorette' finale. By Chrissy Bobic Updated Aug. 26 2024, 12:17 p.m. ET Source: Disney/John Fleenor

Spoiler warning: This article contains potential spoilers for Season 21 of The Bachelorette. No one loves a Men Tell All special from The Bachelorette more than fans who are ready to see more drama go down between the jilted men. But when was Jenn Tran's Men Tell All filmed for Season 21? Some of the guys from her season are so messy that it's hard to believe they fit everything into just one episode ahead of the finale.

Article continues below advertisement

Although the Men Tell All special was filmed before the finale was scheduled to air, Jenn is part of it. Unfortunately, she won't give away any details about who she chose when the finale was filmed. But she is expected to be there to confront some of the men and for them to talk to her about why she let them go.

Source: Disney/John Fleenor

Article continues below advertisement

When was 'The Bachelorette's 'Men Tell All' filmed for Season 21?

Unlike the majority of Season 21 of The Bachelorette, the Men Tell All episode was filmed after everything else. Except for the live finale reunion, of course. But it was filmed after the majority of the episodes and the finale was filmed. Which is kind of perfect, since the tell-all typically allows the contestants to air out everything that came out on social media during the episodes before it.

According to Reality Steve, The Bachelorette's Men Tell All for Season 21 was filmed on Aug. 15, 2024. That means the guys who filmed the special got to see everything from the season in the episodes up until Hometown dates. The only things they aren't able to comment on are the Hometown dates from the Aug. 19 episode, and the Fantasy Suite dates, since those happened in the episode that aired on Aug. 26.

Article continues below advertisement

Next week Men Tell All so we going to have Thomas N, Sam N, Sam M, Aaron in the hot seat with Jenn. I think these are all Jenn mens starting drama #TheBachelorette — 🐰🌴👑🍑𝒶𝑔𝒽𝒶𝓈𝑒𝓈🐍🌙🌼 (@godyedami) August 21, 2024

The 'Men Tell All' episode can take all day to film.

According to the Bachelor Nation website where you can sign up to be part of the Men Tell All audience, filming can last literally all day. Audience participants are expected to be available from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. That might differ depending on which season's tell-all is being filmed, but that time frame is still on the website for the original audience casting call for Season 21's Men Tell All special.

Article continues below advertisement

Are Jenn Tran's final two at the 'Men Tell All'?

Jenn's final two, according to spoilers, are Devin Strader and Marcus Shoberg. But since the filming for Men Tell All took place before the Hometown dates, it's unlikely that those two guys, or even Jenn's third place man Jonathon Johnson, were present to film the special.

I would be shocked if its not Devin and Jonathan for the final two.. #TheBachelorette — Mike (@mike_h1990) August 20, 2024