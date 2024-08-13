Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelorette 'The Bachelorette's Marcus Shoberg Admits He "Does Not Come From a Perfect Family" "That was the start of a very rough chapter in my childhood," Marcus explains on 'The Bachelorette.' By Chrissy Bobic Published Aug. 12 2024, 10:00 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@marcus__edward

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 21 of The Bachelorette. One-on-one dates on The Bachelorette can make or break a relationship. And for Marcus Shoberg on Jenn Tran's season, his solo date cements him as one of the final four guys. That's likely because he is so willing to open up to Jenn about his parents and the difficulties he faced as a kid in the foster care system.

He admits to her in the Aug. 12 episode that growing up, he had a hard childhood and that her own experience with her father not being around "struck a chord" for him. While other guys might have a hard time opening up to Jenn Marcus is finally able to on their date. And, although he doesn't immediately share what life is like for him now and if his parents are in his life again, the story he explains of being left at a daycare center with his sister is one that makes both him and Jenn emotional together.

Source: Disney/John Fleenor

Who are Marcus Shoberg's parents on 'The Bachelorette'?

During Marcus and Jenn's one-on-one date, he explains to her that, when he and his sister were kids, they were placed into foster care after their birth parents left them at daycare and never came back for them. According to Marcus, prospective adoptive parents would "change their mind" and he and his sister would end up back in foster care. And this shaped much of Marcus's childhood.

"My sister, when we were young, when we were kids, were kind of born into a pretty rough situation," Marcus tells Jenn. "We had parents who couldn't really take care of us. They were a bit unstable and they weren't fit to be parents, and they brought us to daycare one day and just never came back for us. And that was the start of a very rough chapter in my childhood. Like, I had to take on the role of looking after my sister."

Source: Facebook Marcus Shoberg's adoptive parents

Although Marcus and his sister spent a portion of their shared childhood in the foster care system, they were adopted at some point. Marcus doesn't share details with Jenn about his adoptive parents, or if he has contact with his birth parents, but his mom, Dawn Shoberg of Minnesota, told the Star Tribune that her son was competing on Season 21 of The Bachelorette.

According to a reddit thread about Jenn's season of The Bachelorette, however, Marcus isn't close to his parents. In fact, spoiler expert Reality Steve even shared ahead of the season that "Marcus does not have a great relationship with his parents," so his Hometown date was filmed in Washington, where a lot of his Army friends live.

Source: Disney/John Fleenor

How far does Marcus get on Jenn's season of 'The Bachelorette'?