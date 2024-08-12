Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelorette 'The Bachelorette' Fans Could See More of Marcus Shoberg on 'The Bachelor' (SPOILERS) Marcus was picked as one of Jenn's final four contestants and won a Hometown Date. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 12 2024, 1:41 p.m. ET Source: ABC

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 21 of The Bachelorette. We're finally getting to the nitty-gritty on Season 21 of The Bachelorette. As the competition winds down, Jenn Tran must decide who of her final four love matches will be the one she chooses to spend time with after the ABC cameras stop rolling. So far, Jenn has connected in various ways with each of the final four — Marcus Shoberg, Jeremy Simon, Devin Strader, 28, and Jonathon Johnson. However, Marcus has been the one to watch.

Article continues below advertisement

Marcus, a 31-year-old military vet and Harvard alum, has tried to be Jenn's only one since he joined the competition. But as the season continued, rumor has it he may not be Jenn's final choice. However, Bachelor Nation watchers know firsthand that the franchise loves a "when one door closes, another one opens" moment, which is how Jenn became The Bachelorette after starring in Season 28 of The Bachelor. So, will Marcus follow in Jenn's footsteps and become the next Bachelor? Here's why that could be the case!

Source: ABC

Article continues below advertisement

Is Marcus Shoberg the next bachelor on 'The Bachelor?'

When he entered The Bachelorette, Marcus quickly charmed the audience and, more importantly, Jenn. His desire for a family and his love for New Girl made him an adorable addition to the show's cast. He captured Jenn's attention enough to find himself in the final four. When he won one of the Hometown Dates, Marcus took Jenn to meet his loved ones in Tacoma, Wash. Bachelor Nation fan account Reality Steve posted several photos from the pair's outing, which reportedly didn't include Marcus introducing Jenn to his parents.

"Jenn seen filming her first hometown today in Tacoma, Washington at Titlow Beach with Marcus Shoberg," Reality Steve tweeted in April 2024 ahead of the season premiere. "A little backstory: Marcus lived in the Seattle area after the army. A lot of his army friends currently still live there. He does not have a great relationship with his parents who don’t live in Washington. So my guess is that’s why his hometown is being filmed there."

Article continues below advertisement

(SPOILER - HOMETOWN DATE #1): Jenn seen filming her first hometown today in Tacoma, Washington at Titlow Beach with Marcus Shoberg. pic.twitter.com/Vul2wP90z0 — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) April 27, 2024

According to spoilers from Reality Steve, the Raleigh, N.C.-based single doesn't become Jenn's leading man. However, he gets close as the runner-up for the competition. If Reality Steve is correct (and that's a big if), Marcus's departure makes him an easy choice for The Bachelor. If selected, he would join several recent bachelors — including Season 28's Joey Graziadei — as a Bachelorette contestant-turned the next bachelor.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: ABC

Who does Jenn pick on 'The Bachelorette' Season 21?

While Jenn reportedly doesn't go home with Marcus, she does find the man of her dreams. Based on another spoiler from Reality Steve, the physician associate presented her final rose to Devin. The couple reportedly got engaged after filming for The Bachelorette Season 21 wrapped. Again, we can't confirm whether Devin is Jenn's final choice, and we won't know until The Bachelorette finale airs. According to reports, the finale will air sometime in September 2024.