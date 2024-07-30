Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelorette Plot Twist! Jenn Tran's Ex-Boyfriend Crashes the Party on 'The Bachelorette' (SPOILERS) Jenn Tran dated her ex-boyfriend, Matt Rossi, for three months. By Allison DeGrushe Published Jul. 29 2024, 10:00 p.m. ET Source: ABC

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 21, Episode 4 of The Bachelorette. We're four weeks into Jenn Tran's season of The Bachelorette, and the drama just keeps escalating! In Episode 4, things take an unexpected turn when someone from our leading lady's past shows up to meet with her in Auckland, New Zealand.

Toward the end of the episode, host Jesse Palmer drops a bombshell: Jenn's ex, Matt Rossi, has arrived and wants to have a word with her. When Matt finally meets Jenn, he confesses that he's still in love with her and wants to join the show. Jenn is clearly torn, leaving us all wondering: Does her ex-boyfriend end up joining her Bachelorette journey? Here's everything we know so far.

Source: ABC

Does Jenn Tran's ex-boyfriend join 'The Bachelorette'?

According to everyone's favorite reality TV expert, Reality Steve, Jenn's ex-boyfriend Matt does not join Season 21 of The Bachelorette. He pointed out that while the trailer teased Matt's dramatic entrance, it was all just a bit of producer hype to stir up excitement.

"Jenn clearly doesn't let him join the show because there's zero evidence of him anywhere from that moment on," Reality Steve shared. "She obviously tells the guys, they're already [four] episodes deep with her, I assume tell her they don't want him there [and to] tell him he's already had his chance with her, and Jenn doesn't let him continue on the show."

Source: ABC Jenn Tran and her ex-boyfriend, Matt Rossi.

Plus, it's pretty clear Jenn isn't keen on letting Matt join her season. When he shows up Jenn is absolutely stunned, calling his appearance a "big shock." And when he starts with his extravagant romantic gesture, things only seem to spiral further downhill.

Matt tells the physician assistant student that he still loves her and begs for a chance to prove how much she means to him. He even goes as far as to say that he's ready to get engaged and be with Jenn for the rest of his life!

Jenn is clearly baffled and tells Matt that his sudden declarations are coming out of left field. The leading lady points out that he could have shared all of this before she left for filming, especially since they had recently reconnected as friends — at least, that's what she thought.

Jenn revealed that Matt broke her heart "so badly."

When Jenn moved to Boston right after college, she started dating Matt, whom she calls "Wiener Boy" because of his beloved wiener dog that he posts about on social media. Jenn quickly fell head over heels for Matt and even envisioned marrying him. But just three months later, Matt ended things, leaving Jenn feeling utterly devastated.

"At this point in my life, I think Wiener Boy dumping me is rock bottom. Like, I have never experienced a lower low," she recalled via TikTok. "I didn't eat for a week, I didn't sleep ... I couldn't do anything. I just remember feeling, like, I lost everything."

Source: ABC

Despite the heartbreak, Jenn revealed that Matt's breakup actually inspired her to apply to graduate schools outside of Boston. After a girls' trip to Miami, Jenn fell completely in love with the city and decided to apply to physician assistant programs there.

"I probably applied to 10 schools at this time, I think, and every single one of those schools rejected me — except for the school in Miami," she shared. "So if I never dated Wiener Boy in the first place and Wiener Boy never broke my heart so badly... I would've never gone to Miami and I would've never applied to a school in Miami."