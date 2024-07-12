Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelorette “Foreshadowing” — ‘Bachelorette’ Fans Spot Rats During Introduction During Premiere "Not Mickey and Minnie in the back." By Mustafa Gatollari Jul. 12 2024, Published 10:17 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @kittenmami

A Bachelorette fan, TikToker Kittenmami (@kittenmami), noticed something strange while watching the 21st season of the show as the apple of everyone's eye, Jenn Tran, stood with Sam N. during their introductory meeting. As Sam stood there and complimented the Physician's Assistant student, the fan noticed not one but two rats running across the backdrop.

"Oh my god what is that?" she says as she records the snippet of the show. "Oh my god! What is that?" she exclaims again. No, her eyes, and yours, aren't deceiving you. They were actual rats that were left in the final cut of the episode.

Entertainment Weekly reported on the rat-acular cameos, with producers of the show joking that even rodents featured on the program are managing to find romance.

"You'll notice there were two of them. Everyone deserves to find love!" producers told the outlet. And it looks like there were other folks in addition to Kittenmami who saw the squeaking dynamic duo flitting about in front of the cameras.

Another user on X also recorded the sequence where Sam N., while giving his "I'm a love virgin" bit, is completely oblivious to the rats in the background, but the social media user, along with tons of other viewers of the popular reality TV series, clocked the whiskered little menaces scurrying about.

"OMG. Do you see all the rats?!" they commented. Another person said that their husband pretty much remarked what everyone else was thinking when they saw the rats running across the screen.

"Noticed the rats run by immediately and my husband said it was 'foreshadowing' lmao," they quipped. Apparently, however, the rats weren't the only omens that occurred in the first episode of the latest season.

Viewers also learned that the Ratchelor, Sam N., curls his own eyebrows, and they got to see one of the contestants, Grant, beatbox and sing for her while telling her he makes a ton of money day trading.

Then there was Sam M., a contractor from Myrtle Beach, S.C., who told Jenn he wanted to be cooking breakfast for her ... 50 years from now and that he also wanted to bring some Southern charm into the competition.

Another dude, Brendan, ate a super spicy pepper in front of Jenn to show her that he can "handle the heat" but then went on to ask for some water.

A dude named Dakota opened a bottle of champagne with a saber, another guy named Thomas brought puppies that Jenn was playing with the entire time, and a pharma sales rep was just staring at Jenn's breasts the whole time, she thought.

One of the guys, Austin, brought a fire extinguisher with him because Jenn was looking "fire," and then there was another dude who was a twin with someone from Bachelor Nation and a creative director named Jonathan who came out on a stretcher. His face was wrapped up in gauze because he wanted Jenn to know him from "the inside out" but he also said he was "cheeky" so he walked away with the back of the gown open and his butt showing.