A Girl In a White Tube Top Is Taking Over TikTok Thanks to Some Viral Dance Moves Faith Marie, aka White Tube Top Girl, is taking over TikTok — and baffling some people. By Joseph Allen Jul. 11 2024, Published 2:48 p.m. ET

When a video goes viral on TikTok, there are often pretty solid explanations for the video's popularity. It might be that the video showcases a person's unique talent or skill, is particularly funny or engaging, or seems like it accomplishes something that feels impossible.

In July of 2024, though, many on TikTok are fascinated by someone named Faith Marie (@faith.marie19), who has been dubbed White Tube Top Girl on the platform because of the white tube top she wears in the video that has gone the most viral. Here's what we know about who she is, and why everyone is talking about her.

Who is White Tube Top Girl on TikTok?

Faith is a TikToker who first posted on the platform in December of 2023. Since then, her account has blown up thanks to a video from July 2, 2024, that features her dancing to Chappel Roan's "HOT TO GO!" and ian's "Magic Johnson." The video itself features Faith dancing, but she doesn't seem to show any extraordinary skill in the video, which has left many who are just catching onto the trend confused.

"OK wait I’m confused — what’s all the hype about?" one person wrote in the comments under the video. "What's the big deal, am I missing something here?" another person added. The explanation for the video's virality is twofold. Some people have turned her into a meme, donning white tube tops of their own and mimicking her dance moves, which some have suggested were half-hearted or weren't done with much energy.

Others, meanwhile, have focused on Faith's body itself. In their own videos, many have suggested that they are desperate to know her workout routine or to understand precisely how she keeps such a trim physique. The tube top, for these people, just emphasized her shape.

Faith just seems like a regular teenager.

Although she's gone viral on TikTok, Faith's video suggest that she is just a regular teenager experiencing the kind of fame that TikTok can bring to a person. It's unclear whether her moment of virality will change her life the way it has for some other TikTok users (Hawk Tuah Girl, anyone?), but she appears to be handling it in stride and has continued to post since her video went viral.

Of course, with any moment of virality comes the potential for some sort of backlash. Here's hoping that the denizens of the internet don't lift Faith up too high, and aren't too mean to her on the other side.