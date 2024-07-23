Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelorette Aaron Erb Stirs up Trouble One Last Time Before Self-Eliminating From 'The Bachelorette' Aaron Erb self-eliminates from Season 21 of 'The Bachelorette' — but not without stirring the pot one last time. By Allison DeGrushe Jul. 23 2024, Published 9:35 a.m. ET Source: Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Season 21 of The Bachelorette has been rife with petty drama, and we have Aaron Erb to thank for that! In the second episode, he successfully turns the other contestants against Devin Strader, whom many label as a "bully."

However, just one episode later, Aaron abruptly decides to leave The Bachelorette on his own terms. The question remains: What prompted his sudden departure? Here's what we know.

Source: (Disney/John Fleenor

Why did Aaron leave 'The Bachelorette'?

In Episode 3, Aaron receives a call from the U.S. Air Force offering him the chance to begin flight training back home. This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity leads him to ponder whether he should leave the show or stick it out for our leading lady, Jenn Tran.

After not receiving the group date rose, Aaron starts to question whether he and Jenn have a future together. So, ahead of the third rose ceremony, Aaron pulls Jenn aside and lets her know he's leaving to pursue his lifelong dream of becoming a fighter pilot.

"I wish I was further along, where I felt like, 'As long as I have Jenn in my life, I'm happy.' And I'm just not there yet," Aaron explains to Jenn, who is very understanding and reveals she would make the same choice if in his position.

The breakup appears mature and amicable at first, but there's a shocking twist! Just before leaving, Aaron warns Jenn about certain contestants not being ready for an engagement and others having questionable intentions. He refuses to name names, which Jenn feels is "not fair" — and we couldn't agree more!