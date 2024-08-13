Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelorette One of Jenn Tran's Final Two Was a Clear Frontrunner From Her Season of 'The Bachelorette' Jenn Tran's final two both have the chance to propose to her. By Chrissy Bobic Updated Aug. 13 2024, 8:43 a.m. ET Source: Disney/John Fleenor

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 21 of The Bachelorette. Now that Jenn Tran has narrowed her final seven down to her final four for Hometown dates on The Bachelorette, what fans really want to know is who her final two are. Yes, those last four guys are important. But the last two guys standing are the ones who are the closest to proposing to Jenn and who might even drop the L-word a few times — and mean it. So, who are Jenn's final two men?

Ahead of the Season 21 premiere of The Bachelorette, some spoilers were leaked to let viewers know which guys to follow. That is, which guys made it far during filming. And based on those spoilers, we know who Jenn's final two guys are. We even know who she likely picks at the end and who gets that final coveted rose.

Source: Disney/John Fleenor

Who are Jenn Tran's final two on 'The Bachelorette'?

Those who watched the Aug. 12 episode and saw Jenn deepen her connections with both Devin and Marcus won't be surprised to learn that these two men are her final two guys. They make it through Hometown dates, despite any issues they might face from their loved ones being a little skeptical of the process, and, according to spoilers, they travel with Jenn to Hawaii, where she has her final two rose ceremonies with the men separately.

Prior to this, viewers saw Jenn and Devin develop a relationship early on. Devin even faced a lot of flack from the other guys over their jealousy over what they saw as Devin consistently jeopardizing their time with Jenn by getting in moments with her himself. But apparently, it all paid off for him in the end.

Source: Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

And up until the week before Hometown dates, Marcus hadn't been able to open up to Jenn on a deep enough level. But after his one-on-one with Jenn, where he shared details of his upbringing and difficult childhood, they grew closer. So close, in fact, that Jenn took him all the way to the final two. That is, if the spoilers are accurate.

Does Jenn Tran get engaged?

According to Reality Steve, Jenn does indeed get engaged at the end of The Bachelorette. Some of the promos do make it seem like that doesn't happen, with lots of shocking moments and suspenseful music. However, if the spoilers are correct (which they often tend to be), Jenn gets engaged to one of her final two guys at the end of her Bachelorette journey.

Source: Disney/John Fleenor