Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelorette Jenn Tran's Final Four Guys on 'The Bachelorette' Have To Get Through Some Intense Hometown Dates Jenn Tran picks her final four guys after some tough decisions. By Chrissy Bobic Published Aug. 12 2024, 10:00 p.m. ET Source: Disney/John Fleenor

Being The Bachelorette lead means making hard decisions and hoping they're the right ones in the end. While Jenn Tran won't know if her final four on The Bachelorette are the right guys for her until the finale, they're all here for the right reasons. But who are her final four? Spoilers were revealed ahead of the season to let fans in on who to keep an eye on, and she chose the guys in the Aug. 12 episode.

Article continues below advertisement

But just because a contestant makes it to the final four, it doesn't mean they are guaranteed the opportunity to propose to Jenn. After Hometown dates, Jenn narrows the guys down to three. After that, and after Fantasy Suite dates, the final two guys head to the finale with Jenn. And, should Jenn choose to get engaged, only one of the guys can leave the season with her on their arm.

Source: Disney/John Fleenor

Article continues below advertisement

Who are Jenn Tran's final four on 'The Bachelorette'?

After the Aug. 12 episode, we now know that Jenn's final four on The Bachelorette are Devin Strader, Jeremy Simon, Jonathan Johnson, and Marcus Shoberg. That means these guys also get Hometown dates, and that's kind of a big deal when it comes to The Bachelor franchise. However, not all of them will move on to Fantasy Suite dates.

Devin makes sense as one of the final four guys, though. He starts off strong, finds himself in just a tad bit of drama, and comes out mostly unscathed. There's never even any real danger of Devin being sent home ahead of or during a rose ceremony. He has always been a frontrunner, so there was never really a question of him getting to Hometown dates.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Jeremy gets a one-on-one date in the Aug. 12 episode before Hometowns, and it goes well. He and Jenn discuss religion, which is important to her, and they even talk about their hypothetical future family and how they would combine their faiths to raise them. It's honestly pretty adorable, even if Jeremy doesn't make it further than Hometowns. Though that remains to be seen.

Article continues below advertisement

Jonathan is probably even less problematic than Devin on The Bachelorette. His relationship with Jenn progresses from something easy and fun to something that makes her feel comfortable and happy. Can we see these two getting engaged at the end of the season? That's still up for debate. But Jonathan is a solid pick for Jenn's final four.

all drama aside, this is me every time i see jenn walk out in a new outfit #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/hk7jdlgH5V — kara ☾♡༄ (@hvmesick) August 6, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

Even though Marcus doesn't open up to Jenn until the Aug. 12 episode of The Bachelorette, it's far from too little too late. Jenn appreciates the way he opens up to her about his family, and his difficult childhood, and he recognizes that he needed to open up to her in order to move forward together.

Does Jenn get engaged in 'The Bachelorette' finale?