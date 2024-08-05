Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelorette Could Jenn Make 'Bachelorette' History With Her Proposal in the Finale? (SPOILERS) Jenn tells one of her guys that she can't let them propose to her. By Chrissy Bobic Updated Aug. 5 2024, 10:59 a.m. ET Source: John Fleenor/Disney

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 21 of The Bachelorette. We aren't saying that Jenn Tran's season of The Bachelorette is the most dramatic ever, but with every end of episode promo, it certainly seems that way. And all of the mentions of some unheard of moments in the finale make it seem like there's a real possibility Jenn does something totally off script like proposing before her chosen future husband does.

So, does Jenn propose in The Bachelorette finale? Typically, the men do the proposing in The Bachelor franchise, regardless of which show they're on. But Jenn is here to forge her own path and part of that might be making Bachelorette history after a dramatic season. It would certainly put a memorable stamp on her time as the leading lady.

Does Jenn Tran propose in 'The Bachelorette' finale?

According to Reality Steve, Devin Strader proposes to Jenn in the finale and they get engaged. But the reality TV spoiler guru isn't always right, and he'd be the first to admit that on social media. Which he has, in the past. That being said, the engagement could happen because Jenn proposes herself and Devin accepts it.

Jenn is nothing if not decisive about what she wants. And all of the teases in Bachelorette promos about something unexpected in the finale makes it sound like Jenn does something daring. Host Jesse Palmer even asks Jenn in a promo for the season if she can handle leaving alone. Could that be because Jenn reveals she plans to propose instead of allowing Devin to? Right now, it's all speculation, but we love a self-assured queen.

Calling it now, Jenn is going to propose to her man in the "never before seen" ending, where she said "I can't let you propose to me" BC SHE'S GOING TO PROPOSE TO HIM #thebachelorette — Paige Woodside (@pwyant98) July 9, 2024

Do the guys always propose on 'The Bachelor' and 'The Bachelorette'?

Just like the suitors asking The Bachelorette lead's father or parents for permission to marry their daughter, and the Bachelor leads doing the same for their ladies, the franchise remains old fashioned with proposals too. To date, none of The Bachelorette leads have proposed to their guys.

It's unclear if that is a rule for each show, or if it's just an unspoken agreement to follow the "tradition" and the visuals of the man getting down on one knee. But maybe Jenn is here to change that.

I’m predicting Jenn will propose to her final man #TheBachelorette — Em (@emme_short) July 9, 2024

Can 'The Bachelorette' lead not get engaged?

There's nothing in the Bachelor Nation handbook that says a lead has to get engaged. In fact, leads from both shows have sometimes ended a season solo. Which is probably for the best in most cases, since the divorce rate for The Bachelor leaves much to be desired. In Season 3, Jen Schefft turned down her finale proposals and left her season single. Multiple Bachelor leads, including Jesse Palmer, opted not to propose in their respective season finales.