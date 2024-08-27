Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelorette Does Devin's Need For "Brutal Honesty" Mean He's Quitting 'The Bachelorette'? (SPOILERS) After his Fantasy Suite date, Devin starts to spiral out of control — but ultimately, he doesn't quit 'The Bachelorette.' By Allison DeGrushe Published Aug. 26 2024, 10:00 p.m. ET Source: ABC

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Season 21 of The Bachelorette. In the blink of an eye, we're already down to the final three guys on Jenn Tran's season of The Bachelorette. At this point, it seems like the 20-something leading lady could end up engaged to any of her remaining men! However, it appears frontrunner Devin Strader is considering leaving the show early.

Article continues below advertisement

After his Fantasy Suite date, Devin begins to doubt whether he's truly the right match for Jenn. He ultimately decides he needs to be "brutally honest" with her, but just as he arrives at Jenn's door, the episode ends. Now, everyone is asking: Does Devin quit The Bachelorette? Keep reading to find out!

Source: ABC

Article continues below advertisement

So, does Devin quit 'The Bachelorette'?

Although it might seem like Devin self-eliminates from The Bachelorette, he actually stays in the competition much longer. In fact, according to Reality Steve, he goes on the win the season! Yes, you read that right: Jenn chooses Devin, and they get engaged!

As for who proposes, most fans assume Devin — but they could be wrong! Throughout the season, host Jesse Palmer has hinted that Jenn ultimately makes a decision that "has never been made by any Bachelorette before." That said, many are theorizing that Jenn might be the one to get down on one knee and pop the question.

Article continues below advertisement

'The Bachelorette' fans think Jenn proposes to Devin.

In the official trailer for the season, Jenn waits at the final rose ceremony and, as she puts the beautiful flower down, her voiceover says, "What I'm about to do today is something that I never thought I would ever do starting this journey. I know what I want, I know what I deserve, and I have to do what's right for me."

Source: ABC

Article continues below advertisement

We then see Jenn having a serious chat with Jesse Palmer, where she tells him she's "done letting men dictate my relationships." "No Bachelorette has ever done this before, are you sure you wanna do this?" he asks, to which Jenn replies, "I have to choose myself."

The trailer for the second half of the season hints more about this "shocking" moment: "I can't let you propose to me," Jenn says while presumably looking at Devin. What happens next remains a mystery, but most of Bachelor Nation has a feeling that the physician's assistant student will end up proposing to Devin.

Article continues below advertisement

$10 says Jenn “can’t let her winner propose to her” because she is going to propose to him. Since she’s “done letting men dictate relationships” #thebachelorette — 30 Something Female (@30someFemale) August 6, 2024

On the other hand, Reality Steve suggests it's something much... sillier. During the August 20 episode of his podcast, the spoiler guru shared that he thinks Jenn tells Devin she can't let him propose to her until she first tells him she loves him. Honestly, we hope this isn't the case! It would be quite anticlimactic, especially after the producers have spent weeks building up to this supposed unprecedented ending.