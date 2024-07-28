Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelorette Devin Strader Owns a Business, but Does He Make Enough to Support Bachelorette Jenn Tran? "For me, it’s always been about her and stepping up to the plate and giving her what she deserves," Devin said. By Alex West Published Jul. 28 2024, 5:00 p.m. ET Source: ABC

Someone has to stir up the drama on The Bachelorette and Devin Strader seemed to be able to do that right away. The reality star gained so much attention that fans are starting to pry further into his life, especially wondering what his off-screen job is.

"For me, it’s always been about her and stepping up to the plate and giving her what she deserves," Devin said on the show. So, the question is: Does he have a stable job that will make it possible to provide for Jenn Tran after the show?

Source: INSTAGRAM/@devin.strader

What is Devin Strader's job?

Devin runs his own company, F1 Freight Consultants. According to his ABC bio, he is “extremely hardworking, passionate about his career, and proud of the business he’s built." As for what he actually does at the company, that's where it gets a bit confusing. According to his LinkedIn, Devin started the company in March 2023.

"F1 Freight Consultants LLC is a full-scale, dedicated Truckload, and LTL service provider, that offers top-tier transportation services and solutions to a wide variety of industries," he explained on his page. He goes on to further elaborate that the company aims to "deliver both the most cost-effective solutions, as well as tackling transportation and logistics challenges throughout North America."

They handle "thousands of shipments monthly with streamlined efficiency, and have proven to be a single source solution for all transportation needs." It's probably safe to assume that, since he's the owner, Devin is more responsible for overseeing everything that goes down at the company, but who knows? Maybe he also gets down in the nitty gritty sometimes.

Before launching his own company, Devin did have a bit of experience. He was the Vice President of Acquisitions at Shark Logistics LLC from Jan 2020 until he started his company.

Shark Logistics is "a third-party logistics provider that connects carriers with shippers in a quick and efficient manner," according to their own profile.

Devin attended Louisiana State University, wrapping up his degree in 2019. While he didn't specify what his exact major was, Devin does boast that he learned a lot about Business Planning and Sales at the school.

How much does Devin Strader make?

It's not exactly disclosed what Devin's salary is, but Betches did a bit of diving into the career standards. They reported that people in Devin's position "can make around $233,000-$407,000 a year, with an average salary of $305,000."

That definitely doesn't ensure he's actually making that much because it depends on the success of his company. While social media doesn't always indicate the company's actual success, his company doesn't seem to have a strong presence online.

F1 Freight Consultants only boasts about 180 followers. They haven't even received a boost from Devin's newfound reality fame, so it's hard to tell if they're actually raking in the sales.