'The Bachelorette' Contestant Brett Harris Is Open to Joining 'Bachelor in Paradise' Brett Harris may have left 'The Bachelorette' on the first night, but there's a chance we could see him on the beaches of 'Bachelor in Paradise.' By Allison DeGrushe Published Aug. 28 2024, 2:59 p.m. ET

From the moment he appeared on Season 21 of The Bachelorette, Brett Harris quickly became a fan-favorite contestant. However, our leading lady sent him home on the first night — but luckily, his journey didn't end there!

Since his elimination, Brett has amassed a huge social media following. In fact, during the "Men Tell All" episode, the small-town boy even read some of the thirsty DMs he received on Instagram. Curious to know what was said? Keep reading to see what fans sent him! Plus, stick around to find out if Bachelor in Paradise is in Brett's future!

Source: ABC

'The Bachelorette' contestant Brett Harris remains a fan favorite among 'Bachelor' Nation.

The Bachelor franchise is typically known for its lack of body inclusivity, often casting men with chiseled physiques and women who look like runway models. However, Season 21 of The Bachelorette marks a shift towards greater inclusivity.

Brett Harris, a 28-year-old health and safety manager, challenges the popular franchise's typical casting patterns and paves the way for a broader representation of body types. He quickly became a fan favorite before the season even started, and by the time the Season 21 premiere aired, he was already a frontrunner among viewers.

Unfortunately, Brett didn't make it past the first night, but he remains one of the most beloved figures in Bachelor Nation! During the "Men Tell All" special, host Jesse Palmer even highlights Brett's popularity and how quickly he won over fans.

Although he's naturally private and new to this level of attention, Brett says he's grateful for it. He even shares some of the flirty DMs he's received, with fans calling him "hot" and a "stud." Jesse Palmer then has Jonathon Johnson read one particularly bold message, in which a fan told Brett they would be there for him with open arms and other body parts.

Fans want Brett to join Season 9 of 'Bachelor in Paradise.'

So far, only two contestants have been confirmed for the Season 9 cast of Bachelor in Paradise: Jonathon Johnson and Hakeem Moulton, who accepted the invitation during "Men Tell All." However, fans are eager to see Brett on the beach, and he seems open to the idea!

"I honestly have never watched it, but I've been filled in because all my friends are like, 'You gotta go, man. You gotta go,'" he said during a July 2024 episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. "I heard that it's on a beach and you get to wear swim trunks and drink beer. Those are some good things."

He continued, "If the opportunity presented itself, it's definitely something I would lean toward if I was still single. I would listen and hear out the opportunity. "It would have to feel right. It's not something I would say yes to right away or no to right away," Brett added. "It would really have to feel right to me kind of like The Bachelorette. I was so up and down on it. It would have to be a situation where I'm like, 'Yeah, I feel good about it. Let's go.'"

Joe Amabile, co-host of Bachelor Happy Hour, expressed that he would "love" to see Brett on Bachelor in Paradise. He also shared some advice on why the show might be a better fit for Brett than The Bachelorette.