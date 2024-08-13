Allegations Against 'The Bachelorette's Marcus Shoberg Were Shared on Social Media

When contestants apply to be on any show in The Bachelor franchise, they subject themselves to heavy vetting by producers and fans alike. Sometimes, people from their past come out in surprising ways. When multiple women made allegations against Marcus Shoberg on Reddit, plenty of Bachelorette fans were a bit shook by the implications.

It should be noted that the identities of these women are only confirmed by anonymous Reddit moderators who do not have the authority or resources to confirm their individual claims. As of now, there is no evidence that legal actions have been taken against Marcus, and these allegations remain unconfirmed. But there are multiple women who took to Reddit to share what allegedly happened to them when they each had encounters with Marcus in the past.

There are serious allegations against Marcus Shoberg from 'The Bachelorette.'

According to various accounts of different women on The Bachelor subreddit, Marcus allegedly has a pattern of mistreating women. And, according to one anonymous woman's post on Reddit, Marcus tried to hook up with her while he was drunk and she wasn't while they attended the same party in 2012. According to her, the encounter was aggressive and only stopped when she said she was leaving the room to get a condom.

Again, these claims have not been confirmed and there is no evidence that charges were filed against Marcus at that time. Another user shared on reddit that they experienced a "painful abortion" and "emotional abuse" as a result of her relationship with Marcus. Moderators confirmed that this woman had a relationship with Marcus, but her claims about his behavior are unconfirmed at this time.

Another allegation against Marcus involves a TikTok comment also shared on Reddit in the same thread of the compiled allegations from a woman who claimed her boyfriend was stationed with Marcus in the Army. According to her boyfriend, via her comment, Marcus would allegedly "shoot dogs" when they were deployed back in 2016.

At this time, none of the allegations made against Macrus have been confirmed. Likewise, no legal actions appear to have been taken against The Bachelorette contestant. However, the claims remain posted on social media, and Marcus's alleged victims stand behind their allegations against him.

Do 'Bachelor' producers do background checks on contestants?

The vetting process for Bachelor and Bachelorette producers is reportedly quite thorough. They look into the backgrounds of contestants to ensure the safety of the show's leads and everyone else involved. Of course, if no official charges are filed, they would not show up on a background check.