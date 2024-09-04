Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelor 'Bachelorette' Star Devin Strader's Business Acumen Has Led to a Sizable Net Worth Devin Strader's net worth isn't public, but it could be pretty substantial. By Joseph Allen Published Sept. 4 2024, 11:13 a.m. ET Source: ABC

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers for Jenn Tran's season of The Bachelorette. It doesn't seem like we're going to be seeing much more of Devin Strader in the Bachelor universe. Jenn's account of her breakup with Devin after their engagement, which suggested that he pulled away and broke up with her over the phone, has made him a fairly unpopular figure in the fandom.

Article continues below advertisement

Even as Devin's run on reality TV may be over, though, many are wondering what his net worth was. While he hasn't publicly disclosed it, here's what we know about Devin Strader's net worth.

Source: ABC

Article continues below advertisement

What is Devin Strader's net worth?

Although he hasn't publicly disclosed his net worth, it seems possible that Devin's is considerable. Devin attended to Louisiana State University and majored in business, and then began his career at Shark Logistics in 2020. Today, he heads up F1 Freight Consultants, a transportation company that offers services to a wide array of other companies. His company is still growing, but it seems possible that his net worth could be somewhere just under $1 million.

Devin Strader Entrereneur Net worth: $1 million Devin Strader is an entrepreneur best known for winning Jenn Tran's season of The Bachelorette. Devin and Jenn broke up between when the show filmed and when it aired, and Jenn said that Devin broke up with him over the phone and stopped replying to her messages. He works in transportation, and his Instagram posts seem to suggest that he is well off, but his exact salary and net worth are unknown.

Article continues below advertisement

Devin is not very popular among 'Bachelorette' fans.

Following the finale of The Bachelorette, Devin is pretty universally hated by Bachelor nation. In the finale, Jenn explained that Devin pulled away almost immediately after leaving Hawai'i and that he broke up with her over the phone in a 15-minute conversation. When Jenn confronted Devin, pointing out that he repeatedly told her he was in love, Devin tried his best to explain himself.

Article continues below advertisement

“When we left the show, I had a lot of doubts,” Devin explained, adding, “I did come clean to you about that.” Devin also said that he had “hid all these feelings of doubt” and “was regretfully late on letting you know. I can only sit here and take accountability for my shortcomings.” Jenn suggested that Devin was never fully committed, and was misrepresenting himself from the beginning.

“I have nothing to gain by being here other than to make sure that you’re okay, which is what I came here to do," he explained. Devin may have showed up, but based on the comments on his most Instagram post, showing up was not enough to make those who watched the finale show any sympathy for him.