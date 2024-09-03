Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelorette Disappointing Update: Jenn Tran and [SPOILER] Break up After 'The Bachelorette' On Sept. 3, 2024, Reality Steve announced that 'The Bachelorette' stars Jenn and Devin are no longer together. By Allison DeGrushe Published Sept. 3 2024, 3:23 p.m. ET Source: ABC

Spoiler alert: This article contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 21 of The Bachelorette. Season 21 of The Bachelorette has been a wild ride, and now it's almost time to see if Jenn Tran's drama-filled journey ends with her finding her happily ever after. Now, if you're like us and follow Reality Steve, you might already know how Jenn's season concludes (scroll down for the juicy spoilers if you're curious).

Ahead of the season premiere, Reality Steve shared that Jenn Tran chose Devin Strader, a 28-year-old freight company owner from Houston. The couple also left Hawaii engaged! So, with the finale on the horizon, Bachelor Nation is dying to know if Jenn and Devin are still together. Well, are they? Keep reading for the latest updates.

Source: ABC

Are Jenn and Devin from 'The Bachelorette' still together?

For weeks, Reality Steve maintained that Jenn and Devin were still together, engaged, and deeply in love. However, just a few hours before the Season 21 finale, he dropped a major revelation about their relationship.

On Sept. 3, 2024, Reality Steve announced that although Jenn does get engaged to Devin during the finale, their relationship doesn't stand the test of time. In fact, the Houston boy has already ended things with Jenn and they are no longer together.

Reality Steve broke the unexpected news on Instagram: "In the finale tonight, you will see Jenn get engaged to Devin. That spoiler remains unchanged. However, the rumors that have been circulating for a couple weeks now are true. Devin has ended the engagement and broken up with Jenn."

The reality TV guru also mentioned that he's not yet aware of the specifics of their breakup, including when it occurred or the reasons behind it. Despite this, he — like the rest of the fans — is eager to learn why Devin decided to end things with Jenn, especially considering how he had "love-bombed" her since the hometown dates.

We don't know about you, but we are shocked that Devin broke up with Jenn— he seemed so in love with her! No one knows what actually went down, but hopefully, the three-hour season finale, including the "After the Final Rose" special, will provide some answers.

Source: ABC

Now, there were quite a few signs that their relationship might not have been as solid as it seemed. For starters, many of the other contestants voiced concerns about Devin, feeling he wasn't the right match for Jenn. Plus, Devin almost left during Fantasy Suites because he needed Jenn to express her love for him before he could fully commit.