Not a Good Look: Is Devin Strader Dating Anyone Now?
When it comes to happy endings, The Bachelor and Bachelorette try to end on a high note. The Bachelor franchise is all about helping conventionally attractive people find their one true soulmate. While there have been a few successes over the past decades, there have been more misses when it comes to lasting relationships. Despite the murky track record of all the shows within the franchise, fans have maintained their allegiance to Bachelor Nation. But has Jenn Tran's Bachelorette finale changed this?
Former Bachelor contestant Jenn Tran made history as the first Asian American woman to hold the title of The Bachelorette. This created an additional level of excitement for Season 21, and as Jenn began dating her potential suitors, fans developed their favorites. When it came down to giving out the final rose, Jenn chose and proposed to Devin Strader. They left Hawaii engaged, but things ended badly. One name was mentioned as someone Devin may have been interested in, so who is Devin dating?
There is no confirmation about who 'Bachelorette' contestant Devin Strader may be dating.
The After the Final Rose reunion was incredibly tense, to say the least. Jenn made history twice in her season: in addition to being the first Asian American Bachelorette, she is also the first Bachelorette to propose first in the series history. Alas, Devin was the one chosen, and fans quickly learned about how their relationship ended. As of right now, there is no clear indication that he is dating anyone. The way he ended things with Jenn was deplorable, and he tried to save face online.
Devin hopped onto social media to defend himself and failed miserably.
Devin attempted to defend his actions on social media through text screenshots. Devin must've forgotten that the internet always has receipts, and there are plenty showing the clearly cropped and un-timestamped text messages between him and Jenn. His shoddy attempt at trying to point the finger at Jenn rightfully backfired, and he took the screenshots down. The photos were structured to make it look like Jenn stopped him from meeting in person to break up, but with all the cropping, his excuse feels false.
Viewers are angry at the producers and host Jesse Palmer due to the way Jenn Tran was forced to relive her engagement while in a fragile state.
If you watched the AFR special, there's a good chance that you were as horrified as countless others were when Jenn was forced to rewatch their engagement. She broke down in tears talking about their breakup. She said he became distant when they left Hawaii. She also noticed that he began following other women — including Maria Georgas — on Instagram.
More than anything, however, viewers are angry about the way Jenn was treated. Host Jesse Palmer's attempts to empathize were masked by his task of forcing her to watch the engagement.