Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelorette Not a Good Look: Is Devin Strader Dating Anyone Now? When it came down to giving out the final rose, Jenn chose and proposed to Devin Strader. By Sheridan Singleton Published Sept. 5 2024, 9:46 a.m. ET Source: ABC Studios

When it comes to happy endings, The Bachelor and Bachelorette try to end on a high note. The Bachelor franchise is all about helping conventionally attractive people find their one true soulmate. While there have been a few successes over the past decades, there have been more misses when it comes to lasting relationships. Despite the murky track record of all the shows within the franchise, fans have maintained their allegiance to Bachelor Nation. But has Jenn Tran's Bachelorette finale changed this?

Article continues below advertisement

Former Bachelor contestant Jenn Tran made history as the first Asian American woman to hold the title of The Bachelorette. This created an additional level of excitement for Season 21, and as Jenn began dating her potential suitors, fans developed their favorites. When it came down to giving out the final rose, Jenn chose and proposed to Devin Strader. They left Hawaii engaged, but things ended badly. One name was mentioned as someone Devin may have been interested in, so who is Devin dating?

Source: ABC Studios

Article continues below advertisement

There is no confirmation about who 'Bachelorette' contestant Devin Strader may be dating.

The After the Final Rose reunion was incredibly tense, to say the least. Jenn made history twice in her season: in addition to being the first Asian American Bachelorette, she is also the first Bachelorette to propose first in the series history. Alas, Devin was the one chosen, and fans quickly learned about how their relationship ended. As of right now, there is no clear indication that he is dating anyone. The way he ended things with Jenn was deplorable, and he tried to save face online.

Devin sharing these texts and deleting them prove nothing. No dates & cropped. And wrong to expose these. He should’ve said what he had to say on AFR while we were all watching. #thebachelorette #damagecontrol pic.twitter.com/BWyrnyMTBN — zacharyreality (@zacharyreality) September 4, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

Devin hopped onto social media to defend himself and failed miserably.

Devin attempted to defend his actions on social media through text screenshots. Devin must've forgotten that the internet always has receipts, and there are plenty showing the clearly cropped and un-timestamped text messages between him and Jenn. His shoddy attempt at trying to point the finger at Jenn rightfully backfired, and he took the screenshots down. The photos were structured to make it look like Jenn stopped him from meeting in person to break up, but with all the cropping, his excuse feels false.

Article continues below advertisement

Viewers are angry at the producers and host Jesse Palmer due to the way Jenn Tran was forced to relive her engagement while in a fragile state.