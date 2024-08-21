Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelor Ben Higgins and Wife Jess Clarke Share the "Next Chapter" of Their Love Story With Fans Jess Clarke shared her pregnancy news with an Instagram video. By Chrissy Bobic Published Aug. 21 2024, 11:32 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jessclarke_

If there's one thing Bachelor fans love more than a new season of The Bachelor or a wedding in the franchise, it's a Bachelor baby. And, although Ben Higgins didn't marry someone in Bachelor Nation when he said "I do" to wife Jess Clarke, he found happiness with her in a way he hadn't with anyone from reality TV. And now, they're expecting their first child together. So, what is Jess Clarke's due date?

Article continues below advertisement

Prior to the couple's Instagram announcement about their upcoming journey as new parents, they got married in 2021. Before that, Ben almost proposed to her while on the Bachelor Live tour. When that was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Ben had to quarantine with Jess and her parents, he surprised her with a proposal at her childhood home. All together now — awww.

Article continues below advertisement

Maybe it's because Ben had to get through multiple failed public relationships on reality television first, but his relationship with Jess is the real deal. In a July 2024 Instagram post, Ben shared photos from their wedding and wrote in the caption that he decided to randomly look in their wedding album and he felt "grateful." Jess commented, "Cheesy comment: every day feels like our anniversary with you." Honestly, they're adorable.

What is Ben Higgins's wife Jess Clarke's due date?

When Jess shared the news of her and Ben expecting their first child together on Instagram, she wrote in the caption that they would welcome their little one in February 2025. Maybe they'll even have a Valentine's Day baby? Whatever the case may be, the proud parents-to-be seemed eager to share the news with their fans and followers through a slideshow of videos of their life together so far.

Article continues below advertisement

Jess also wrote in the caption that they are expecting a baby girl. She later made another Instagram post to share screenshots of texts she sent Ben during her first trimester, including announcements about throwing up in the shower, having Chick-fil-A cravings, and being unexpectedly exhausted.

Article continues below advertisement

Jess Clarke is not part of 'Bachelor' Nation.

Unlike some of Ben's exes, Jess isn't part of The Bachelor franchise. According to Us Weekly, the pair met on Instagram in 2018. But who slid into who's DMs, you ask? That's not totally clear. However, about two years later, Ben popped the question and the rest is history. Well, not really, since they continue to share updates about their life together, including their baby news, on social media. But you get it.