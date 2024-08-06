Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelorette Andi Dorfman Is "Over the Moon" To Have Her First Baby With Husband Blaine Hart Andi Dorfman and her husband got married in 2023. By Chrissy Bobic Published Aug. 6 2024, 7:24 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@andidorfman

Former Bachelorette lead Andi Dorfman got her happily ever after outside of the franchise in 2023 with now-husband Blaine Hart. And now, they're expecting their baby together. But what is Andi Dorfman's due date? On Aug. 4, 2024, Andi took to Instagram to share the news that she and Blaine were "over the moon" for the impending birth of their child.

Andi entered Bachelor Nation when she competed on Juan Pablo's season of The Bachelor. She then went on to lead her own season of The Bachelorette in Season 10, where she got engaged to Josh Murray. Her season was marred by runner-up Nick Viall's words at the After the Final Rose special, where he asked why she "made love" with him if she wasn't "in love" with him. Now, however, all of that is in Andi's past as she looks toward her future as a mom.

What is Andi Dorfman's due date?

When Andi shared her pregnancy announcement on Instagram, she didn't share when hers and Blaine's baby is coming, but she did write in the caption, "Baby Hart coming later this year." Since her announcement came in August, still far from her due date, it's possible that Andi is due in November or December 2024.

When she shared the news on Instagram, other Bachelorette alums commented to share their support and excitement. Kaitlyn Brostowe wrote, "Oh my gosh!!!!! Congratulations!!!!!!!! You will be such a good mama!!!!" Trista Sutter commented, "Andi!!!!!!!!! Soooooooo excited!!!" And former Bachelor lead Arie Luyendyk Jr. shared, "Get ready for some early mornings guys haha. Congratulations!!!"

Who is Andi Dorfman married to?

Although Andi ended her Bachelorette journey engaged, she and Josh later broke up. And, unlike some other Bachelor Nation stars, she didn't seek another opportunity to find love in the franchise. Instead, Andi found it with a man by the name of Blaine Hart who has nothing to do with The Bachelor, and that's probably for the best.

The pair started dating in 2021, though they had known each other in college more than 10 years previously. And it didn't take long for things to click and fall into place for them. Flash forward a couple of years, and they were married. Outside of being totally enamored and dedicated to Andi, Blaine works in real estate and he's the senior vice president of real estate company CBRE Group Inc.