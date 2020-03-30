A Look Back at 'Bachelor' Ben Higgins Girlfriends Past and Present

Everyone knows Ben Higgins from his debut in Kaitlyn Bristowe's season of The Bachelorette — and after coming in third place on the show, it's safe to say that Kaitlyn was his first public girlfriend.

Ben went on to be named the Bachelor (we all remember how he said I love you to both JoJo Fletcher and Lauren Bushnell) but it seems that Ben is officially off the market after announcing his engagement to longtime girlfriend Jessica Clarke.