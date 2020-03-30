A Look Back at 'Bachelor' Ben Higgins Girlfriends Past and Present

A Look Back at 'Bachelor' Ben Higgins Girlfriends Past and PresentBy Larry Stansbury
Everyone knows Ben Higgins from his debut in Kaitlyn Bristowe's season of The Bachelorette — and after coming in third place on the show, it's safe to say that Kaitlyn was his first public girlfriend.
Ben went on to be named the Bachelor (we all remember how he said I love you to both JoJo Fletcher and Lauren Bushnell) but it seems that Ben is officially off the market after announcing his engagement to longtime girlfriend Jessica Clarke.
To celebrate his engagement, let's take a walk down memory lane and revisit Ben's dating history. Here's a list of his various girlfriends from the last few years.
Ben technically dated JoJo Fletcher on 'The Bachelor.'
Sure, Ben had 28 "girlfriends on his season of the ABC reality series, but we think his relationship with JoJo deserves a shoutout. Unfortunately, JoJo was dumped by Ben on the season finale, right before he proposed to Lauren Bushnell.
But, it all worked out for the best. JoJo went on to be the Bachelorette and is currently engaged to her pick Jordan Rogers.
Ben proposed to Lauren Bushnell in 2016.
After getting engaged on national television, the couple moved to Denver and even starred in their own spin-off, Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After?.
Unfortunately, they called off their engagement in 2017. Lauren wasted no time in moving on from Ben, dating Devin Antin three months later,. Today, she is married to country singer Chris Lane.
Ben was rumored to be dating his podcast co-host Ashley Iaconetti...
After breaking off the engagement with Lauren, there were rumors that Ben moved on with The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum Ashley Iaconetti in 2017.
Their chemistry on the Almost Famous podcast was undeniable, but both denied the dating rumors.
Ashley told PEOPLE that she and Ben were just friends and admitted that she had a crush on Ben when he was The Bachelor.
"We are friend zoned. We friend zoned each other. That's where it's supposed to be," she said to PEOPLE. When Ben and Lauren announced their split, fans speculated that Ashley was the cause of the break-up. Ben told Ryan Seacrest that he and Ashely planned the podcast months ago before the separation news.
Now, he's engaged to his longtime girlfriend Jessica Clarke.
Ben proposed to his girlfriend Jessica on March 27. The two met when Ben slid into Jessica’s DMs and after going on their first date, they kissed and the rest was history. The two made their relationship public in February 2019.
Ben opened up to Entertainment Tonight about how grateful he's dating Jessica, who graduated from the University of Mississippi in 2018 and currently works as a Key Account Manager at Valet Energy.
“Jessica kind of came inside this whole thing and said ‘I get your struggles, and I just like you for who you are,'" Ben told the media outlet. "With the right person, this does feel great, exciting, peaceful. And I know that I’m not super messed up! Somebody actually likes me!"
“It’s been incredible to, at the end of the day, have somebody to talk to without fear of judgment, getting yelled at or criticized," he added. "Just somebody to talk to and enjoys you, appreciates you and tells you that and shows you that. It’s nice to have a partner who thinks I’m awesome. I like being with somebody who thinks I’m pretty great!"
We are excited about the news and we can't wait to see the wedding.
More from Distractify:
The Number of 'Bachelor' Couples That Are Still Together Is Pretty Depressing
'The Bachelor' 2019 Spoilers — Is Colton Underwood Engaged?
'The Bachelor's Jason and Molly Mesnick Will Celebrate Their 10-Year Anniversary in 2020