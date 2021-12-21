Ashley I. and Jared Are Having a 'Bachelor' Nation Baby

To some Bachelor fans, Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are one of the most iconic couples. They started off in the franchise as friends, and when Ashley, or Ashley I. as some OG fans still refer to her, caught feelings for him, the timing was off.

However, Ashley didn't give up on Jared and eventually, they got the timing right. Now, Ashley is having a baby and fans are itching to know her due date.