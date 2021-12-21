Ashley I. and Jared Are Having a 'Bachelor' Nation Baby

Ashley I. and Jared Are Having a 'Bachelor' Nation BabyBy Chrissy Bobic
Dec. 21 2021, Published 10:54 a.m. ET
To some Bachelor fans, Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are one of the most iconic couples. They started off in the franchise as friends, and when Ashley, or Ashley I. as some OG fans still refer to her, caught feelings for him, the timing was off.
However, Ashley didn't give up on Jared and eventually, they got the timing right. Now, Ashley is having a baby and fans are itching to know her due date.
Fans who have followed Ashley and Jared since Bachelor in Paradise were overjoyed when the couple got engaged on the show. And when their relationship continued to flourish outside of the series, fans were relieved.
It meant their journey was worth it and Ashley hadn't put all her Bachelor in Paradise eggs in one basket for no reason. If a Bachelor Nation couple can stand the test of time and absence of cameras, they're meant to be.
What is Ashley Iaconetti's due date?
Ashley and Jared announced Ashley's pregnancy to the world in the summer of 2021. She told Us Weekly in 2018 that she wanted to have kids with her then-husband-to-be by the time she was 33, so it seems she's right on track.
According to the pair, Ashley's due date is Feb. 10, 2022. They spoke with Hollywood Life about their Bachelor Nation parenting role models and Ashley said they would have to be Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert.
"Jade and Tanner are our best friends and they have their hands full," Ashley said, of the Bachelor Nation couple with three kids. "Both of them are so loving and nurturing but Jade really is everything you'd really want in a role model for a mother. She's just so hands-on and everything revolves around them."
Ashley I. and Jared are part of an iconic 'Bachelor' Nation couple.
Ashley and Jared met in 2015 on Bachelor in Paradise Season 2. Ashley was smitten, but Jared didn't feel the same way. They remained friends, however, and it wasn't until May 2018 that they revealed they were in a relationship, post-Bachelor in Paradise Season 3.
Later that year, Jared popped the question to Ashley during Bachelor in Paradise Season 4.
At the time, Ashley told Us Weekly that the proposal was perfect. So much so that they hardly noticed the cameras on the beach that caught every minute of the emotional event. Getting the two of them from the friend zone to an engagement was a slow burn for sure, but some would say Ashley and Jared's Bachelor Nation engagement was worth the wait.
And now, they're about to become parents.
The one thing they might keep secret from their kid is how they met. Jared told Hollywood Life he knew he would come across as an idiot on the show, even though Ashley still looks back fondly on their story.
It's definitely one for the Bachelor history books, that's for sure.