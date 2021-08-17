The Success Rate of Couples on 'Bachelor in Paradise' Is Surprisingly High

The Success Rate of Couples on 'Bachelor in Paradise' Is Surprisingly HighBy Pretty Honore
Aug. 16 2021, Published 11:04 p.m. ET
Many of us are guilty of looking for love in all the wrong places, but according to ABC, the best place to do it is on national television. Over the years, dozens of hopeless romantics have been forced to forfeit their chances at finding love after eliminations. But Bachelor in Paradise gives these former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants the second chance that we know they deserve.
Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise kicks off on Aug. 16. with 13 men and 10 women who are on a one-of-a-kind quest for love. Hosted by a rotating line-up of celebrity guests, fans are hopeful that at least one couple will survive the finale, and if history serves us right, Season 7 may end with a surprise engagement. But what is the success rate of couples on Bachelor in Paradise?
‘Bachelor in Paradise’s' couples success rate is surprisingly high.
With the exception of Seasons 1 and 3, every season of Bachelor in Paradise has resulted in at least one happily ever after. In 2018, The Washington Post reported that the series had a success rate of 50 percent among the final couples, which made BiP the most successful series in the franchise. Since then, a lot has changed.
While some couples flourished during the COVID-19 pandemic, Bachelor in Paradise stars Carly Waddell and Evan Bass’ romance came to an end. The couple initially began their courtship in Season 3 after they shared a very spicy kiss, which didn’t go as expected. The two seemed to be off to a pretty rocky start but later found themselves tying the knot on national television in the Season 4 premiere. But their fairytale didn’t last long.
Carly and Evan announced their split in December of 2020, three years after tying the knot. According to Carly, the couple had been going to therapy “for years” before deciding to end their marriage. She shared, “We tried for a really long time to make it work.”
Today, it appears that both Evan and Carly are back on the market after failing to find forever love in paradise, but several other former BiP couples are still going strong. So, how many successful couples have there been on Bachelor in Paradise? Not many, but more than a few.
Who is still together from ‘Bachelor in Paradise’?
In addition to Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert, one of the first couples to find love in paradise were Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, who did not have a linear path to love.
The couple met in Season 2 and later put their romantic relationship on the backburner to be friends. But in May of 2018, the couple announced that they were dating and tied the knot a year later.
In July of 2021, they announced that they are expecting their first child together. But Ashley isn’t the only one who’s becoming a mom soon. Season 5’s Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch also announced that they are expecting their first child together in May.
Season 4’s Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk also made a love connection that has resulted in a long-term relationship, while Season 6 couples Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour and Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes are planning their futures together as we speak.
Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.