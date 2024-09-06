'Bachelorette' Star Jenn Tran Slams Devin Strader Over Sighting With Another Woman Before Finale

Although the latest season of The Bachelorette has officially wrapped up, the drama still lives on! Leading lady Jenn Tran is still healing from her harsh breakup with winner Devin Strader, and recent revelations about his actions have only intensified the situation.

In fact, on Sept. 6, 2024, a Bachelorette fan account on Instagram shared a TikTok video showing Devin in a compromising situation just weeks before the finale. Read on for more details, and keep scrolling to find out Jenn's reaction to Devin's actions.

Devin Strader was spotted with another woman just before the 'Bachelorette' finale aired.

In the Instagram video originally posted by @annarraymond on TikTok, Devin is shown getting cozy with another woman. He's seen sitting beside her, smiling, and wrapping his arm around her.

"Devin was spotted out with a woman weeks before the Bachelorette finale," the caption read. They added in the comments that the video was filmed on August 23, which is after his unexpected breakup with Jenn.

A fan in the "Bachelor Nation" subreddit claimed that Devin had known this woman since before he joined the dating show and that they recently visited New York together, where the video was filmed. Wait a second, could this be the "client" Devin said he was meeting in New York right before he dumped Jenn?

Many fans quickly flooded the Instagram video's comment section, criticizing Devin and his decision to go on public dates before his and Jenn's relationship status was officially revealed to the world. "He really could not wait until the finale aired??" one person questioned. A second Instagram user wrote, "Waiting a month to date again after breaking up with the woman you 'loved' is crazy."

"Jenn dodged a bullet," a third fan added. "Didn't like him from the get-go. He just wanted to beat the other guys." Another comment read, "The disrespect is just too much, sickening." "What a waste of Jenn's time… gross behavior," someone else added.

Jenn Tran didn’t hold back in her own comment.