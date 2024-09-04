Home > Television > Reality TV > Dancing With the Stars 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33 Features a Handful of Athletes and a 'Real Housewife' Not all of the 'DWTS' cast members have experience in the entertainment industry. By Sheridan Singleton Updated Sept. 4 2024, 1:12 p.m. ET Source: Mega

ABC's longstanding ballroom dancing competition show Dancing With the Stars is now in its 33rd season. With the official announcement as to which celebrities will be joining Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars comes the inevitable excitement. For nearly 20 years, American fans have enjoyed seeing some of their favorite (and, in some cases, most hated) celebrities train and compete to win the Mirror Ball trophy.

While the cast list has been announced for the celebs, we also know there are some pro dancers who won't be returning. In August 2024, professional dancer and regular Dancing With the Stars coach Artem Chigvintsev was arrested for domestic violence. Artem met his current wife, Nikki Garcia, when she competed in Season 25. While he is out this time around, tons of notable celebrities are in.

Anna Delvey

Source: USA Network

You might know Anna Delvey for scamming as much as $250,000 from former friends and several businesses. And while Anna is technically under house arrest, she appears to have received permission to fly out of state to film Dancing With the Stars.

Eric Roberts

Source: Mega

Actor Eric Roberts is also in the cast. In addition, his resume boasts "over 735 different productions over the course of 50 years." Perhaps those years of working will aid him in learning the choreography.

Ilona Maher

Source: Instagram @ilonamaher

This medal-winner from Team USA has been confirmed for the Season 33 cast. Ilona Maher helped Team USA win a bronze medal for women's rugby, a medal that no one saw coming for the team at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Joey Graziadei

Source: ABC Studios

As the most recent star on The Bachelor, Joey Graziadei is taking his talents to the ballroom on Dancing With the Stars. Will his charm translate to decent dance moves, though? That's the question.

Stephen Nedoroscik

Olympic gold medalist Stephen Nedoroscik was one of the first Season 33 cast members to be confirmed for DWTS. He helped Team USA win two bronze medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Danny Amendola

NFL wide receiver Danny Amendola is also part of the Season 33 cast. And even though he doesn't have a background in performing in this capacity, sometimes those pro football players surprise you on this show.

Dwight Howard

Source: Mega

As another Olympic athlete competing for the Mirror Ball trophy, Dwight Howard is a professional basketball player. As far as the NBA goes, he last played for the LA Lakers in 2022.

Chandler Kinney

Source: Mega

Chandler Kinney is a Disney Channel star who has a background in both singing and acting. And, because those Disney kids tend to be triple and even quadruple threats, we'd be willing to bet that her inevitable dancing skills will come in handy on DWTS.

Brooks Nader

Source: Mega

Model Brooks Nader is another confirmed cast member for Season 33. You might have seen her on the cover of Sports Illustrated, but make no mistake about her ability to do more than sit pretty, because she is being paired with pro Gleb Savchenko, who will likely push her hard.

Phaedra Parks

Source: Mega

Before Phaedra was named as a celebrity partner for Season 33, her Traitors co-star Parvati Shallow was rumored to be part of the season. But Phaedra makes sense as a reality TV star who also has a passion for competition.

Tori Spelling

Source: Mega

If you've found yourself randomly wondering what 90's TV actor Tori Spelling has been up to lately, apparently, it's this. She was partnered with pro dancer Pasha Pashkov for Season 33.

Jenn Tran

Source: Disney

Hot off her emotional season of The Bachelorette, Jenn Tran is here to compete for the Mirror Ball trophy. And we sense some empowering ballads to allow her to show that she has moved on from her broken engagement to ex Devin Strader.

Reginald VelJohnson

Source: Mega