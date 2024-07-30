Stephen Nedoroscik Is U.S. Gymnastics' Pommel Horse King — and an Internet Sensation
"Stephen Nedoroscik is representation for people who wear glasses but take them off to focus better when doing something important."
On Monday, the U.S. Men's Gymnastics team competed for the gold, with Frederick Richard, Brody Malone, and more pushing the limits of their bodies to accomplish something that hasn't been done since 2008. However, all eyes of the audience were on Stephen Nedoroscik, who was patiently waiting on the sidelines for his time to shine. Stephen, who has been dubbed the "Clark Kent of the 2024 Olympic Games" due to his signature glasses, competes only in the Pommel Horse segment.
Social media users tuning into the event were quick to label him an "American icon," making memes about his seemingly sleepy presence on the broadcast. Here are some of our favorites.
Is Stephen Nedoroscik a sleeper agent?
We're onto you, Stephen.
He did that.
Is this The Bear? Because he certainly cooked.
He's the real Captain America.
Forget Clark Kent — Captain America's name is literally Steve. It's the perfect comparison.
It's his time to shine.
Isn't it telling that Stephen Nedoroscik keeps getting compared to superheroes? Well, The Deep isn't exactly the best person to be compared to, but it's the energy that counts.
Hi Ken!
This Ken knew his job, and he delivered.
It's making us emotional.
This is our "Where were you when?" moment.
We love a good Steve.
Steve Rodgers, Steve Kornacki, Stephen Nedoroscik, need we say more?
Someone's gotta do it.
Where can we find an application? We're definitely qualified for the job.
Representation is important.
Finally — the Olympic representation we need.
Pommel horse GOAT.
You've heard of Lebron James. You've heard of Tom Brady. You've heard of Wayne Gretzky. Now, there's a new GOAT in town: Stephen Nedoroscik.