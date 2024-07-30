Distractify
Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > Summer Olympic Games

Stephen Nedoroscik Is U.S. Gymnastics' Pommel Horse King — and an Internet Sensation

"Stephen Nedoroscik is representation for people who wear glasses but take them off to focus better when doing something important."

Elissa Noblitt - Author
By

Published Jul. 30 2024, 9:57 a.m. ET

Stephen Nedoroscik sleeping
Source: x/@megwritesbooks

On Monday, the U.S. Men's Gymnastics team competed for the gold, with Frederick Richard, Brody Malone, and more pushing the limits of their bodies to accomplish something that hasn't been done since 2008. However, all eyes of the audience were on Stephen Nedoroscik, who was patiently waiting on the sidelines for his time to shine. Stephen, who has been dubbed the "Clark Kent of the 2024 Olympic Games" due to his signature glasses, competes only in the Pommel Horse segment.

Article continues below advertisement

Social media users tuning into the event were quick to label him an "American icon," making memes about his seemingly sleepy presence on the broadcast. Here are some of our favorites.

Is Stephen Nedoroscik a sleeper agent?

We're onto you, Stephen.

Article continues below advertisement

He did that.

Is this The Bear? Because he certainly cooked.

Article continues below advertisement

He's the real Captain America.

Forget Clark Kent — Captain America's name is literally Steve. It's the perfect comparison.

Article continues below advertisement

It's his time to shine.

Isn't it telling that Stephen Nedoroscik keeps getting compared to superheroes? Well, The Deep isn't exactly the best person to be compared to, but it's the energy that counts.

Article continues below advertisement

Hi Ken!

This Ken knew his job, and he delivered.

Article continues below advertisement

It's making us emotional.

This is our "Where were you when?" moment.

Article continues below advertisement

We love a good Steve.

Steve Rodgers, Steve Kornacki, Stephen Nedoroscik, need we say more?

Article continues below advertisement

Someone's gotta do it.

Where can we find an application? We're definitely qualified for the job.

Article continues below advertisement

Representation is important.

Finally — the Olympic representation we need.

Article continues below advertisement

Pommel horse GOAT.

You've heard of Lebron James. You've heard of Tom Brady. You've heard of Wayne Gretzky. Now, there's a new GOAT in town: Stephen Nedoroscik.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik Is the Clark Kent of the 2024 Olympics

Here's What the Cable Attached to Fencers Does

Olympics Uniforms Ranked: Seychelles Looks Like They Work for "an Internet Startup Company"

Latest Summer Olympic Games News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.