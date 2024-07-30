Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > Summer Olympic Games Stephen Nedoroscik Is U.S. Gymnastics' Pommel Horse King — and an Internet Sensation "Stephen Nedoroscik is representation for people who wear glasses but take them off to focus better when doing something important." By Elissa Noblitt Published Jul. 30 2024, 9:57 a.m. ET Source: x/@megwritesbooks

On Monday, the U.S. Men's Gymnastics team competed for the gold, with Frederick Richard, Brody Malone, and more pushing the limits of their bodies to accomplish something that hasn't been done since 2008. However, all eyes of the audience were on Stephen Nedoroscik, who was patiently waiting on the sidelines for his time to shine. Stephen, who has been dubbed the "Clark Kent of the 2024 Olympic Games" due to his signature glasses, competes only in the Pommel Horse segment.

Social media users tuning into the event were quick to label him an "American icon," making memes about his seemingly sleepy presence on the broadcast. Here are some of our favorites.

Is Stephen Nedoroscik a sleeper agent?

Obsessed with this guy on the US men's gymnastics team who's only job is pommel horse, so he just sits there until he's activated like a sleeper agent, whips off his glasses like Clark Kent and does a pommel horse routine that helps deliver the team its first medal in 16 years. pic.twitter.com/0D1ZqJjFa1 — Megan 📚 (@MegWritesBooks) July 29, 2024

We're onto you, Stephen.

He did that.

Obsessed that Stephen Nedoroscik’s only job was the pommel horse and bro COOKED pic.twitter.com/H4Nne8q79W — Brittany Sdao (@besdao) July 29, 2024

Is this The Bear? Because he certainly cooked.

He's the real Captain America.

Stephen Nedoroscik on the sideline vs. Stephen Nedoroscik on the pommel horse pic.twitter.com/YUo5t9NBYs — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) July 29, 2024

Forget Clark Kent — Captain America's name is literally Steve. It's the perfect comparison.

It's his time to shine.

stephen nedoroscik hearing it’s finally time for pommel horsepic.twitter.com/Bkzvo8qODH — syd reynolds (@sydreyn2) July 29, 2024

Isn't it telling that Stephen Nedoroscik keeps getting compared to superheroes? Well, The Deep isn't exactly the best person to be compared to, but it's the energy that counts.

Hi Ken!

This Ken knew his job, and he delivered.

It's making us emotional.

When my kid is watching the future Olympics with me and asks me if I remember where I was when Stephen Nedoroscik got on that pommel horse. pic.twitter.com/Li6bGGVlrG — andy b. (@andybowers_) July 29, 2024

This is our "Where were you when?" moment.

We love a good Steve.

Couldn’t figure out why I love Stephen Nedoroscik’s vibe so much and then realized — he has the same vibe as my other favorite Steve….Kornacki. pic.twitter.com/SDfeahORQ6 — Ashley Jonesy (@ashleyjonesy) July 29, 2024

Steve Rodgers, Steve Kornacki, Stephen Nedoroscik, need we say more?

Someone's gotta do it.

i have a job but in a much realer sense my job is being stephen nedoroscik’s hype girl pic.twitter.com/md8c5rc7fO — igig (@gigi_hadid_not) July 29, 2024

Where can we find an application? We're definitely qualified for the job.

Representation is important.

Stephen Nedoroscik is representation for people who wear glasses but take them off to focus better when doing something important — abby rose (@JynAndTheGinger) July 29, 2024

Finally — the Olympic representation we need.

Pommel horse GOAT.

Stephen Nedoroscik when its time for the pommel horse pic.twitter.com/yI7WLcV9wo — sean yoo (@SeanYoo) July 29, 2024