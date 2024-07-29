Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Olympics Uniforms Ranked: Seychelles Looks Like They Work For "an Internet Startup Company" The 2024 U.S. Olympics brought together some extreme talent and also some pretty memorable uniforms! By Jennifer Farrington Published Jul. 29 2024, 4:45 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Ranking the Worst (and Best) 2024 Olympic Uniforms

Source: Getty Images;TikTok/@lvmh

With the 2024 Summer Olympics taking place in Paris, we were all expecting a chic blend of sports, culture, and fashion. While some nations missed the mark, others hit the bullseye. Check out our rundown of the most stunning and, well, less impressive uniforms from the 2024 Summer Games.

Article continues below advertisement

Canada

Some Redditors thought Lululemon's Team Canada Olympic uniforms missed the mark. "As a Canadian, I agree. Lululemon is like that in general. They have great clothes but put the ugliest patterns on them," one person quipped on Reddit.

Seychelles

Source: Getty Images

"Seychelles, they looked like they just came from a meeting at an internet start-up company." Reddit users said it, not us!

Article continues below advertisement

France

TikToker @khaleejette took a swipe at France’s 2024 Olympic uniform, critiquing “every unfinished detail” and quipping, “It looks like it was designed for an airline, not an Olympic athlete.”

Article continues below advertisement

Great Britain

Floral and comfy may be great for a Hawaii vacation or a stint on Love Island, but for the 2024 Olympic ceremony? Definitely a misstep! TBH though, the jacket is super cute!

Article continues below advertisement

Australia

Source: Getty Images

The color scheme of Australia's ladies' 2024 Olympic ceremony outfit was “ravissant” (charming), but some critics threw it straight onto their list of fashion faux pas (social blunder), citing the awkward length and fit.

Article continues below advertisement

Czech Republic

Czech Republic's opening ceremony outfits for the 2024 Olympics sparked quite a bit of controversy. While some people loved them, others were unsure. Perhaps the best way to sum it up is with this Redditor's take: "It’s certainly more interesting than what Ralph Lauren came up with for the U.S."

Article continues below advertisement

Brazil

Source: Getty Images

Perhaps "ugly" is too harsh for Team Brazil's 2024 Olympic outfits. How about disappointing? According to TikToker @kalitaku, the uniforms are "really lacking creativity."

Article continues below advertisement

U.S.

Hear us out, we're all for the Ralph Lauren brand — it’s preppy, clean, and screams wealth! But Team USA’s uniforms gave us total Ralph Lauren runway vibes, not athlete.

Article continues below advertisement

Ireland

Redditors have a lot to say about Team Ireland's Olympic ensemble, and it isn't pretty. One user remarked, "Good lord — is that a dinner jacket and some three-quarter lengths," while another wondered, "Style makes me wonder if they originally pitched this for Tokyo four years ago and then just loosely recycled their ideas this time 'round."

Article continues below advertisement

Bermuda

Bermuda’s 2024 Olympic uniform has left its country beaming with pride. "The ties, the scarves, the pocket squares, and the dress. Congratulations to Bermuda's athletes and the young designers who seized the opportunity of a lifetime," one user posted on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

Mongolia

“This is what loving your heritage, culture, and history looks like,” said @GigaBasedDad on X. Team Mongolia may just deserve the award for best-dressed at the 2024 Olympic opening ceremony with their traditional style and striking attention to detail.

Article continues below advertisement

Sri Lanka

LOVI Ceylon understood the assignment when asked to design Team Sri Lanka’s 2024 Olympic uniform. It’s breathtaking, culturally rich, and absolutely stunning.

Article continues below advertisement

Haiti

“Haiti is serving looks! I love that there are elements of this look that can be worn after the Olympics.” — @khaleejette on Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

South Sudan

"How they look like ball players and [models] at the same time! — Instagram user @ayaayahya.a.

Article continues below advertisement

Taiwan