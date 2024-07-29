Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > Simone Biles Is Simone Biles's Husband at the Olympics — Or Bears Training Camp? "We went to them and asked, ‘We’d really appreciate if he could go to support his wife,'" Jonathan said. By Melissa Willets Published Jul. 29 2024, 9:55 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Team USA's Simone Biles is one of the headliners at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. As such, the gymnast has tons of support worldwide, including that of her husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens.

Article continues below advertisement

The NFL star has made no secret of being his wife's biggest fan. Who didn't feel all warm and fuzzy seeing Jonathan cheer for Simone during the Olympic qualifiers? But is he in Paris with Simone? Here's what we know.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

So, is Simone Biles's husband at the Olympics? He has a conflict.

It's a scheduling conflict only two world-class athletes can relate to: While Simone is competing in Paris at the 2024 Summer Games, Jonathan is required to be at training camp for the Bears' upcoming season.

Luckily, he's worked out a compromise. Jonathan can't make it to Paris until Monday, July 29, even though Simone has already started competing. But the safety explained the arrangement he was able to make with his coach, Matt Eberflus, so that he can leave training camp a bit early and cheer Simone on in person.

Article continues below advertisement

He told Yahoo! Sports while opening ceremonies were underway, “Obviously the Olympics were coming up and you know who my wife is." "It was all respectful," Jonathan said of the negotiations. "We went to them and asked, ‘We’d really appreciate if he could go to support his wife.’" He added, “I can’t wait to be able to support her.”

In fact, these terms were agreed upon when Jonathan signed with the Windy City team, per the outlet. Jonathan's plan is to jet on over to the City of Lights Monday after his training camp session. In the meantime, he has been giving shoutouts to Simone via social media. Among his reactions to her vault and beam routines on Sunday, July 28? “Flawless” and “no words.”

Article continues below advertisement

ESPN reports that Jonathan will return to training camp on August 4 with his coach Matt commenting on the decision, "Just because we respect the Olympics. That is a big deal. And he's just supporting the one he loves the most. And I think that's so cool that he gets to do that. We welcome that and it's going to be awesome. Go USA."

Article continues below advertisement

Does Simone Biles ever come to her husband's games?

Simone said about Jonathan coming to the Olympics to see her compete, "He'll be there, yes. For just a short little time." But can she ever take time off from training to attend his NFL games?

Per USA Today, Simone has indeed been in attendance at many of his games. The outlet reports that Sundays are her day off from training, so it works out pretty well for Simone to watch her hubby play — although with Jonathan playing in Green Bay, Wisconsin for the Packers prior to joining the Bears, logistics got messy.