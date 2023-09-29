Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL Jordan Love and His Girlfriend Have been Together for More Than Three Years Jordan Love is now Green Bay's quarterback, but many want to know who the football player is dating and how long they've been together. By Joseph Allen Sep. 29 2023, Published 11:58 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Gist: Jordan Love has taken over as the starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers in the 2023-2024 NFL season.

He has been dating professional volleyball player Ronika Stone for the last three years.

She understands the demands of being a professional athlete.

Article continues below advertisement

After years of sitting on the bench behind Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love is now officially the starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, leading one of the most storied franchises in football. Now that Jordan is starting, though, many want to learn more about his personal life, and that includes his relationships.

As it turns out, Jordan has been in a pretty steady relationship for the past three years. His girlfriend was even in attendance for his first game as a starter with the Green Bay Packers this season.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Who is Jordan Love dating?

Jordan has been dating professional volleyball player Ronika Stone, and has been with him basically every step of the way along his NFL journey. The two first teased that they were in a relationship with a series of mirror selfies in September 2020, just a few months after Jordan was first drafted by the Packers. Love made the relationship official just a few months later when the two of them attended Ronika's brother's wedding together.

Article continues below advertisement

Jordan made his first start in 2021 after Aaron tested positive for COVID-19, but it was Ronika who made the headlines after she attended the game and appeared to be sitting in the cheap seats. There was even a story about her seats on ESPN that Ronika responded to, writing, "I always wanted to be on SportsCenter … thought it’d be for volleyball tho."

When Jordan has made his debut as the full-time starter for the Packers, Ronika was in attendance to celebrate his first game as the number one quarterback on the team. Clearly, their relationship has been built to last, and because they're both professional athletes, they understand all of the demands that that life puts on you both mentally and physically.

Article continues below advertisement

Jordan Love has been playing fairly well in his debut season.

Although Jordan has been with the team for several years, it's still taking him some time to get totally adjusted to the pressure of being the top quarterback on the team. The Packers are 2-2 through four games, having just lost 34-20 to Detroit. Jordan has a long legacy of quarterbacking excellence to live up to in Green Bay, coming off of the careers and Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre before him.