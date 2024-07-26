Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > Summer Olympic Games Time to Start the Countdown! Here's How Long the Olympic Games Last The 2024 Paris Summer Olympics will run from Friday, July 26, to Sunday, August 11. By Allison DeGrushe Published Jul. 26 2024, 9:33 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The big day is finally here! While some events at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games are already in motion, the real celebration kicks off with the opening ceremony, starting at 1:30 p.m. EST on Friday, July 26.

Article continues below advertisement

Once the grand ceremony wraps up, the games officially begin. With that in mind, many are dying to know: How long do the Olympics last? Here's what we know.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

How long do the Olympics last?

For those wondering, the Summer Olympic Games typically last about two weeks. This includes the opening ceremony, the various sporting events, and the closing ceremony. The 2024 Paris Olympics will run from Friday, July 26, to Sunday, August 11, which adds up to 17 days of non-stop action and excitement!

As for the Winter Olympics, they also take place a little over two weeks. The 2026 games will take place from Friday, February 6 to Sunday, February 22, giving viewers a total of 17 days of icy thrills and frosty fun.

Article continues below advertisement

Why are the Olympics only two weeks?

Now, if you're wondering why the Olympics are perfectly timed at two weeks, there are a few reasons. First and foremost, the two-week schedule lets athletes perform at their peak without risking burnout or injury from a prolonged event.

Additionally, keeping track of where everyone stays, how they get around, and making sure everyone’s safe is a lot simpler when the event wraps up in just two weeks!

Article continues below advertisement

Also, with several sports and events, two weeks provides enough time to fit everything in while keeping the schedule smooth and efficient. Plus, it keeps things super exciting and engaging for broadcasters and audiences, ensuring the action stays captivating without dragging on too long.