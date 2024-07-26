Distractify
Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > Summer Olympic Games

Time to Start the Countdown! Here's How Long the Olympic Games Last

The 2024 Paris Summer Olympics will run from Friday, July 26, to Sunday, August 11.

Allison DeGrushe - Author
By

Published Jul. 26 2024, 9:33 a.m. ET

Players of Team France enter a huddle prior to the Men's Rugby Sevens Pool C Group match of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on July 24, 2024.
Source: Getty Images

The big day is finally here! While some events at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games are already in motion, the real celebration kicks off with the opening ceremony, starting at 1:30 p.m. EST on Friday, July 26.

Article continues below advertisement

Once the grand ceremony wraps up, the games officially begin. With that in mind, many are dying to know: How long do the Olympics last? Here's what we know.

A photo shows the Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

How long do the Olympics last?

For those wondering, the Summer Olympic Games typically last about two weeks. This includes the opening ceremony, the various sporting events, and the closing ceremony.

The 2024 Paris Olympics will run from Friday, July 26, to Sunday, August 11, which adds up to 17 days of non-stop action and excitement!

As for the Winter Olympics, they also take place a little over two weeks. The 2026 games will take place from Friday, February 6 to Sunday, February 22, giving viewers a total of 17 days of icy thrills and frosty fun.

Article continues below advertisement

Why are the Olympics only two weeks?

Now, if you're wondering why the Olympics are perfectly timed at two weeks, there are a few reasons. First and foremost, the two-week schedule lets athletes perform at their peak without risking burnout or injury from a prolonged event.

Additionally, keeping track of where everyone stays, how they get around, and making sure everyone’s safe is a lot simpler when the event wraps up in just two weeks!

Article continues below advertisement

Also, with several sports and events, two weeks provides enough time to fit everything in while keeping the schedule smooth and efficient. Plus, it keeps things super exciting and engaging for broadcasters and audiences, ensuring the action stays captivating without dragging on too long.

All right, folks, if you don't miss a single moment or medal of the 2024 Paris Olympics, tune in to NBC and Peacock for all the action, including the dazzling opening ceremony!

Advertisement
More from Distractify

The Olympic Cardboard Beds Are Back — And Athletes Still Don't Like Them

Gymnasts Can Do the Impossible — Some Do It With the Help of a Sock

Olympic Athletes Can Get Paid for Their Remarkable Athleticism, but It's Usually Not Much

Latest Summer Olympic Games News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.