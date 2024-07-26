Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > Summer Olympic Games Understanding "AIN:" What It Means for Athletes at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games "AIN" refers to athletes competing as "Individual Neutral Athletes." By Allison DeGrushe Published Jul. 26 2024, 4:36 p.m. ET Source: IOC

As the 2024 Summer Olympic Games officially begin in Paris, athletes from two specific countries will compete without their homeland's titles, flags, anthems, or, colors. Instead, they'll simply be known as "AIN."

Now, you may be wondering: What does "AIN" mean? Luckily, we have the answer! Keep scrolling to discover its meaning and significance in the Olympics.

Source: Getty Images

What does AIN mean in the Olympics?

As it turns out, "AIN" refers to Russian and Belarusian athletes competing as "Individual Neutral Athletes" at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The country code "AIN" is derived from the French name Athlètes Individuels Neutres.

These athletes are prohibited from using the neutral Olympic flag and anthem. Instead, they will compete under a flag featuring a circular AIN emblem and will have a unique instrumental anthem assigned by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Source: Getty Images

Additionally, individual neutral athletes had to be invited and approved by each sport's international federation as well as by a special panel established by the IOC. As a result, this group did not participate in the parade of nations during the opening ceremony and was not listed as a separate delegation in the official medal tables.

Why is Russia banned from the Olympics?

Over the years, Olympic athletes from Russia have encountered various scandals and challenges. While past bans and suspensions were related to doping issues, Russia's most recent suspension for the 2024 Paris Olympics was imposed by the International Olympic Committee in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

In February 2022, Russia's invasion of Ukraine ignited fresh controversy regarding its participation in international sporting events, including the Olympics. The IOC Executive Board strongly condemned the invasion, labeling it a "blatant violation" of both the Olympic Truce and the Olympic Charter. So Russia was banned from the highly anticipated sporting event.

Why is Belarus banned from the Olympics?