Understanding "AIN:" What It Means for Athletes at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games

"AIN" refers to athletes competing as "Individual Neutral Athletes."

Official "AIN" emblem for the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games.
Source: IOC

As the 2024 Summer Olympic Games officially begin in Paris, athletes from two specific countries will compete without their homeland's titles, flags, anthems, or, colors. Instead, they'll simply be known as "AIN."

Now, you may be wondering: What does "AIN" mean? Luckily, we have the answer! Keep scrolling to discover its meaning and significance in the Olympics.

A general view of the national flags of competing countries and the Paris 2024 logo ahead of the Paris Olympic Games.
Source: Getty Images
What does AIN mean in the Olympics?

As it turns out, "AIN" refers to Russian and Belarusian athletes competing as "Individual Neutral Athletes" at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The country code "AIN" is derived from the French name Athlètes Individuels Neutres.

These athletes are prohibited from using the neutral Olympic flag and anthem. Instead, they will compete under a flag featuring a circular AIN emblem and will have a unique instrumental anthem assigned by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

A photo shows a flag witht he Olympic rings at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics in July 2024.
Source: Getty Images

Additionally, individual neutral athletes had to be invited and approved by each sport's international federation as well as by a special panel established by the IOC. As a result, this group did not participate in the parade of nations during the opening ceremony and was not listed as a separate delegation in the official medal tables.

Why is Russia banned from the Olympics?

Over the years, Olympic athletes from Russia have encountered various scandals and challenges. While past bans and suspensions were related to doping issues, Russia's most recent suspension for the 2024 Paris Olympics was imposed by the International Olympic Committee in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

In February 2022, Russia's invasion of Ukraine ignited fresh controversy regarding its participation in international sporting events, including the Olympics.

The IOC Executive Board strongly condemned the invasion, labeling it a "blatant violation" of both the Olympic Truce and the Olympic Charter. So Russia was banned from the highly anticipated sporting event.

Why is Belarus banned from the Olympics?

Similarly, Belarus is also banned from the 2024 Paris Olympics because of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

However, on Jan. 25, 2023, the IOC issued a statement and suggested that Russian and Belarusian athletes could compete as neutrals, provided they did not "actively" support the war. Additionally, the use of Russian and Belarusian flags, anthems, colors, and names would be forbidden.

Latest Summer Olympic Games News and Updates

